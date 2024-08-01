Salma Hayek, 57, sizzles in green micro bikini in latest photos

It seems Salma Hayek is ageing backwards as she stunned in a new Instagram post showcasing her gorgeous figure at 57 years old.

The Frida actress posted three snaps featuring her lounging around the pool, dressed in a green micro bikini with purple accents that wrapped around her toned abs.

Recommended video You may also like Salma Hayek twirls in a graphic bikini on vacation

STAR REELS

The bombshell went make-up free for the look, and her long, flowing dark gave stunning mermaid vibes.

She captioned the post, “Waiting for August…Esperando Agosto” alongside the stunning images.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks sensational in micro bikini

Celebrities and fans alike took to the comments to praise the actress’s look; singer Camila Cabello posted the heart eye emoji, while a fan called her a “bombshell”.

“57 years and still one of the hottest woman [sic] on earth”, another fan commented, while another gushed, “You simply do not age. The absolute finest wine.”

© Instagram Salma appears to be ageing backwards

How does she look this good, you ask? The mother of one told Glamour in 2023 that the secret to her ageless beauty is juice cleanses, yoga, and long walks with her dogs.

She revealed to the publication all of the misconceptions she had about ageing when she was a young woman, and how they have changed in the years since: “I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love.”

© Instagram Salma looks incredible as she sunbathes

'I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength,” she continued. “Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here.”

The poolside snaps come after Salma was given the honor of being a torchbearer for the Paris Olympic Games; she posted a series of pictures for the event on her Instagram, dressed to the nines in a white tracksuit so she fit right in with the Olympic athletes.

Salma Hayek shared a number of unedited bikini photos

She wrote in the caption, “I had the honour of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity.”

“If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way. As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all.”

There is no stopping the Desperado actress, and she is set to star in the Angelina Jolie-directed film, Without Blood, due to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September this year.

The film is based on the 2002 novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco, and follows “the only family survivor” from a “horrifying act of violence” in the Italian countryside, according to the synopsis.

"Salma and [co-star] Demián [Bichir] are very authentic and brave in this film,” Angelina gushed to People. “I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

The director called Salma “so raw and so authentic,” in the film, while Salma said that Angelina was “probably the best director I've ever worked with.”