These are, hands down, the best hand creams for soft, supple skin

We focus so much attention on our faces when it comes to ageing that we often forget where the most obvious signs of ageing show. If you thought it was your neck, you’re wrong – it’s actually your hands. They’re exposed to so much more environmental aggressors, like drying soaps and the elements, than other areas of our skin, that it’s no surprise that it shows. Since weathered, wrinkly hands are not the one, take this as your cue to add a hand cream to your daily beauty regime.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

Soft, hydrated hands are the HG, and whatever your concern, there’s hand cream formulations to counteract that. If your hands are extremely neglected, look for a hand cream for cracked hands. Otherwise, a hand cream for dry hands or a general moisturising hand cream will be perfect for you.

I personally keep a small hand cream in my handbag for on-the-go application (I love the strongly scented ones when out and about), and there’s plenty of brands who produce their best selling hand creams in handbag friendly mini sizes. At home, we keep a tube by various sinks to remind me to moisturise my hands after washing them too - plus, they look pretty in the bathroom.

The best hand creams contain moisturising ingredients, an SPF and are non-greasy. More complex hand creams include retinol (yep even for your hands), brightening ingredients like vitamin C and lactic acids to remove dead skin cells.

How I chose the best hand creams

Formula : I looked for hand creams that have a non-greasy, moisturising formula with a range of ingredients, including emollients, vitamin E, retinol and hyaluronic acid.

: I looked for hand creams that have a non-greasy, moisturising formula with a range of ingredients, including emollients, vitamin E, retinol and hyaluronic acid. Price : Hand creams are brilliantly affordable, with many under £5. If you have more to spend, you'll find luxurious hand creams in this edit too from the likes of Jo Malone, L'Occitane and Molton Brown.

: Hand creams are brilliantly affordable, with many under £5. If you have more to spend, you'll find luxurious hand creams in this edit too from the likes of Jo Malone, L'Occitane and Molton Brown. Recommendations: Many of the hand creams have been recommended by either HELLO! staffers, friends or I personally recommend.

Shop the best hand creams

1/ 10 The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector £16 at The Body Shop Why We Love It Repairing

Provides 96hr of moisture

Perfect for ultra-dry hands The Body Shop's bestselling hand cream is one of those products that really lives up the hype. I've used it on and off over the years and always have it on hand for when my hands are really dry - it soothes, repairs and smells pleasant too.



2/ 10 O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Why We Love It Strengthens the skin's barrier

Super hydrating

Good for very dry, very cracked skin This is the hand cream for when your hands are incredibly dry; it not only moisturisers, but it strengthens the skin's barrier to stop it cracking or drying.

3/ 10 L'Occitane Immortelle Shea Youth Hand Cream Why We Love It Anti-ageing hand cream

Reduces age spots over time

Firms skin L'Occitane's Immortelle Hand Cream is beloved for its anti-ageing formula, including shea butter, immortelle essential oil and more age-defying ingredients. Along with plumping and moisturising the skin, users said they saw a reduction in wrinkles, age spots and even strengthens nails too.

4/ 10 Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Hand Cream Why We Love It Deliciously scented

Rich cream

Leaves hands soft Fiery pink pepper, patchouli and ginger make this one of the best scented hand creams. Along with white truffle oil to moisturise, this is a silky hand cream that leaves hands soft and supple.

5/ 10 Nursem Caring Hand Cream Why We Love It Repairing

Good for sensitive skin

Fast-absorbing Whether your skin is dry, eczema-prone or you suffer from psoriasis, this dermatologist-approved hand cream has all the skin-loving ingredients to repair, protect and soothe.

6/ 10 Cowshed Restore Hand Cream £8 at Cowshed Why We Love It Anti-inflammatory properties

Soothes



Protects Cowshed's Restore Hand Cream is designed for hardworking hands which need a little TLC. The rich cream includes Sweet Orange and Peppermint essential oils to soften and soothe, along with their natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Its blend of Shea and Cocoa Butters create a protective barrier for the skin and the bottle is pretty fabulous too.



7/ 10 Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Hand Cream Why We Love It Luxury formula

Contains hyaluronic acid

Zesty, tangy fragrance Luxurious hand creams are one of life's little comforts and Jo Malone's is always one people adore. Enriched with the brand's bestselling scent, the formula itself is incredibly kind to hands, with shea butter to soothe, hyaluronic acid to moisturise and Vitamin E to nourish.

8/ 10 No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream Why We Love It Exfoliates to reduce fine lines, uneven tone & texture



Non-greasy

Deep conditioning for nails Specially designed to protect hands from dryness while reducing any signs of ageing, No7's Retinol Hand Cream is for those who want picture perfect hands. Working on the hand's pigmentation, it includes active ingredients to strengthen, tone and prevent skin from cracking. The formula also strengthens nails and softens cuticles.



9/ 10 Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm Why We Love It Cult buy

Richly hydrates

Softens cuticles Aesop's cult body products include the hand balm, a richly moisturising, botanically scented formula that's readily absorbed too.