These are, hands down, the best hand creams for soft, supple skin

We focus so much attention on our faces when it comes to ageing that we often forget where the most obvious signs of ageing show. If you thought it was your neck, you’re wrong – it’s actually your hands. They’re exposed to so much more environmental aggressors, like drying soaps and the elements, than other areas of our skin, that it’s no surprise that it shows. Since weathered, wrinkly hands are not the one, take this as your cue to add a hand cream to your daily beauty regime.
Soft, hydrated hands are the HG, and whatever your concern, there’s hand cream formulations to counteract that. If your hands are extremely neglected, look for a hand cream for cracked hands. Otherwise, a hand cream for dry hands or a general moisturising hand cream will be perfect for you.
I personally keep a small hand cream in my handbag for on-the-go application (I love the strongly scented ones when out and about), and there’s plenty of brands who produce their best selling hand creams in handbag friendly mini sizes. At home, we keep a tube by various sinks to remind me to moisturise my hands after washing them too - plus, they look pretty in the bathroom.
The best hand creams contain moisturising ingredients, an SPF and are non-greasy. More complex hand creams include retinol (yep even for your hands), brightening ingredients like vitamin C and lactic acids to remove dead skin cells.
How I chose the best hand creams
Formula: I looked for hand creams that have a non-greasy, moisturising formula with a range of ingredients, including emollients, vitamin E, retinol and hyaluronic acid.
Price: Hand creams are brilliantly affordable, with many under £5. If you have more to spend, you'll find luxurious hand creams in this edit too from the likes of Jo Malone, L'Occitane and Molton Brown.
Recommendations: Many of the hand creams have been recommended by either HELLO! staffers, friends or I personally recommend.
The Body Shop's bestselling hand cream is one of those products that really lives up the hype. I've used it on and off over the years and always have it on hand for when my hands are really dry - it soothes, repairs and smells pleasant too.
2/10
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Strengthens the skin's barrier
Super hydrating
Good for very dry, very cracked skin
This is the hand cream for when your hands are incredibly dry; it not only moisturisers, but it strengthens the skin's barrier to stop it cracking or drying.
3/10
L'Occitane Immortelle Shea Youth Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Anti-ageing hand cream
Reduces age spots over time
Firms skin
L'Occitane's Immortelle Hand Cream is beloved for its anti-ageing formula, including shea butter, immortelle essential oil and more age-defying ingredients. Along with plumping and moisturising the skin, users said they saw a reduction in wrinkles, age spots and even strengthens nails too.
4/10
Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Deliciously scented
Rich cream
Leaves hands soft
Fiery pink pepper, patchouli and ginger make this one of the best scented hand creams. Along with white truffle oil to moisturise, this is a silky hand cream that leaves hands soft and supple.
5/10
Nursem Caring Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Repairing
Good for sensitive skin
Fast-absorbing
Whether your skin is dry, eczema-prone or you suffer from psoriasis, this dermatologist-approved hand cream has all the skin-loving ingredients to repair, protect and soothe.
Cowshed's Restore Hand Cream is designed for hardworking hands which need a little TLC.
The rich cream includes Sweet Orange and Peppermint essential oils to soften and soothe, along with their natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Its blend of Shea and Cocoa Butters create a protective barrier for the skin and the bottle is pretty fabulous too.
7/10
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Luxury formula
Contains hyaluronic acid
Zesty, tangy fragrance
Luxurious hand creams are one of life's little comforts and Jo Malone's is always one people adore. Enriched with the brand's bestselling scent, the formula itself is incredibly kind to hands, with shea butter to soothe, hyaluronic acid to moisturise and Vitamin E to nourish.
8/10
No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Exfoliates to reduce fine lines, uneven tone & texture
Non-greasy
Deep conditioning for nails
Specially designed to protect hands from dryness while reducing any signs of ageing, No7's Retinol Hand Cream is for those who want picture perfect hands. Working on the hand's pigmentation, it includes active ingredients to strengthen, tone and prevent skin from cracking.
The formula also strengthens nails and softens cuticles.
9/10
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
Why We Love It
Cult buy
Richly hydrates
Softens cuticles
Aesop's cult body products include the hand balm, a richly moisturising, botanically scented formula that's readily absorbed too.
10/10
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Unscented Hand Cream
Why We Love It
Unscented
Instant relief
Ideal for chapped hands
If its an overall decent hand cream you're needing, try Neutrogena's unscented hand cream. Providing 24hr moisture, it's a great one for chapped skin as it repairs while hydrating.