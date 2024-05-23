Holly Willoughby just dropped a £55 Beauty Pie 'Glow Edit' Kit worth £133 – and it looks incredible

From her flawless skin to her precisely carved eyebrows, Holly Willoughby has perfected her barely-there makeup routine. The former This Morning host always looks effortlessly glowing whenever she appears on our screens, and the star has just dropped her makeup edit of essentials that she can't live without.

Holly, 43, has teamed up with cult favourite brand Beauty Pie to create her limited-edition On-The-Glow Edit, filled with her go-to products for natural summer makeup. The presenter revealed that she shops each of the items "by then dozen," and that Beauty Pie is her go-to for makeup and skincare.

© Karwai Tang Holly's makeup always looks flawless

"I’ll admit to having a bit of a ‘BEAUTY PIE problem," she said. "But the quality is world-class."

The £55 kit (worth £133) includes four products for easy 'no-mirror makeup', and shoppers can get £10 off their Beauty Pie membership when they shop Holly's edit with the code HOLLYSENT ME.

What's included?

Wrap Star Tubing Mascara (Classic Black)

Pro-Glow Liquid Dew for Face & Body (Sheer Gold)

Supercheek Cream Blush (Bare Blush)

Wondergloss Collagen Lip Oil (Spicy Pink)

Clear makeup bag

Tubing mascara is a popular choice in the beauty world, and the Wrap Star mascara from Holly's edit works to lengthen and curl the lashes without smudging or flaking. The tubing properties mean the mascara glides off with warm water.

Holly says: “Honestly just the best mascara. Makes my lashes look long and fluttery, and Does. Not. Move”.

© Beauty Pie The set has everything needed for natural makeup look without the need for a mirror

No matter the season, the Dancing on Ice host always appears to have a sunkissed glow, and the star has previously raved about her bronzing body makeup she uses as an alternative to fake tan.

Holly has picked out a product to give that same glowing effect on the face and body, Beauty Pie's Pro-Glow Liquid Dew. The 2-in-1 gel is designed to give an illuminated finish, and Holly revealed that she uses it on her cheekbones. "I love how this one has a clear base so it looks more dewy than shimmery," she explained.

A rosy blush is an essential in any summer makeup look, and Holly revealed that she is "obsessed with Beauty Pie's Supercheek Cream Blush. "It just perks you up like you wouldn’t believe! I dab it along my cheekbones, blend out, and - done!"

No makeup look would be complete without a touch of lip gloss, and the Wondergloss Collagen Lip Oil nourishes and plumps the lips while delivering a deep shine without feeling sticky.

Holly said: "I love a pinky gleam on the lips, and this one feels really nourishing. You can tell it’s infused with great ingredients."

The set also comes with a makeup bag for keeping the everyday essentials in one place, made with a vegan leather trim and a clear design that's perfect for travelling. The bag is compact enough for throwing it in your handbag or for taking to work and the gym.

Holly's On-The-Glow edit is now available to shop at Beauty Pie, but if you love the summer essentials set you'll need to hurry, as we're expecting it to sell out fast.