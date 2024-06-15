Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates incredible milestone news

It has been announced that Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis will be awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for 2024.

The former EastEnders star, 29, is being recognised by the monarch for her support for the deaf community. The actress revealed in an interview with HELLO! that she hopes her appearance on the hit BBC ballroom show would spearhead further diversity and inclusion.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose is being made an MBE

"I don't want this to be a case of, 'She was on it, so we've done that now," the star said. "It needs to be, 'She did this, now let's hire more people with disabilities in this industry.' I am just one person. We are still behind when it comes to diversity and inclusion."

© BBC Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021

Also in the King's Birthday Honours list was fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden. The professional ballroom dancer, 33, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for the awareness she has raised around the inflammatory bowel disease Crohn's.

© Shutterstock Amy Dowden is being recognised for the awareness she has raised around Crohn's

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the news the Caerphilly native wrote: "I will always continue campaigning to raise awareness and fundraising for research into this terrible chronic illness. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me over the years and @crohnsandcolitisuk who do so much to support fellow sufferers."

© BBC Amy Dowden has been open about her health battles

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is set to become a dame. The actress who played the King's late mother in The Crown said of the honour: "I feel genuinely humbled to be recognised on the same level as the amazing actresses, all the great dames." She said she was delighted the honour "recognises my support for charity as well as my work as an actress."

© Getty Imelda Staunton has been made a dame

Meanwhile in sporting, former Lioness Karen Carney will be made an OBE and cycling star Mark Cavendish will be honoured with a knighthood.