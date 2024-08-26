Mariska Hargitay glows in fresh-faced selfie with famous friend — see

Happy birthday Melissa McCarthy! The Oscar-nominated actress celebrates her 54th birthday on August 26, and she's already receiving tributes from her famous friends.

Mariska Hargitay took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet post in honor of her longtime close friend, posting a rare snap of the two together.

She shared a recent selfie that captured their radiant appearances in what looked to be an outdoor party, sporting relatively make-up free faces and brightly smiling for the snap. "Happy birthday magic lady," Mariska wrote.

In fact, Melissa isn't the only one celebrating a birthday today, as her husband Ben Falcone marked his own 51st just a day prior, on August 25. She shared an adorable video of him at home and wrote: "Happy birthday to my love!!!! I'm grateful everyday that you were born!!!!! Xoxo"

The two actresses are very close, and back in 2021, the Spy star even shared a hilarious anecdote about how she supported the Law & Order star after she broke her ankle and was in a cast as a result.

Mariska shared a selfie with Melissa McCarthy for her birthday

She told Jimmy Fallon on his show that she felt guilty for not being able to return some of her friend's texts, so she decided to show her support in another way — stand in front of a Wienerschnitzel with a sign that read "Honk if you're praying for Mariska Hargitay's recovery!!"

"She's a really good texter and I'm terrible," Melissa said about her friend. "Sometimes I put my phone in my purse for three days and people are like, 'Where are you?' And she sent me a really funny text of like, 'Oh, don't worry, I'm just here in a lot of pain recovering, I guess you're too busy to respond to my text.'"

The two actresses are close friends and will support each other publicly often

That spurred the actress on to take charge. "And so I was like, 'OK, game on.' So now I have to make it seem like this is why I didn't get back to you, because I was petitioning for prayers."

"And so we literally jumped in the car, and as you do in Burbank, to Wienerschnitzel, and I just jumped up and down and cars honked. And I think they were like, 'What?!'" She joked to Jimmy that she was unsure whether the honking really was a good sign, though. "I can't tell if they were thinking like 'Get well, Mariska,' or if they were like, 'Get out of the way!'"

The gesture quickly went viral, however, and definitely cheered up Mariska, who took to Instagram with a clip of the moment Melissa shared, and captioned it: "Above and beyond. Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for."

One person whose interest was piqued by the touching show of friendship, however, was Ali Wentworth, a very close friend of Mariska's, who joked during a guest co-hosting gig on (then) LIVE with Kelly and Ryan that she was "jealous."

Mariska's friend Ali Wentworth even joked she was "jealous" of her friendship with Melissa

"I have a tinge of jealousy," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I start to be territorial…Melissa had a sign, I didn't have a sign, I sent her flowers. And now I'm starting to feel like, 'Woah, woah, Melissa! Ease up, lady!"