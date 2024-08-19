Mariska Hargitay shares look inside her $7 million family home amid son August's bittersweet weekend

It's a bittersweet period for Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, who are all set to bid farewell to the oldest of their three kids, 18-year-old August Hermann.

The teen will be flying from the family nest for college, if he hasn't already this past weekend (as most in the United States do ahead of orientation week), and while it's a moment of immense pride for parents, it's also an emotional one.

While Mariska, 60, hasn't shared any images of herself and Peter dropping August off at school, to maintain some privacy and have moments just for themselves, she is sharing another candid look inside her life.

The star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, typically college move-in day for most universities around the country, and instead posted a snap from inside her home.

Mariska and Peter live in a beautiful 19th century mansion on Cottage Lane in the East Hamptons, within driving distance to New York City for work, which they snapped up in 2010 for a cool $7.34 million.

The photo shared a serene view of their home, with the outside garden covered in plants, and the inside decorated with warm tone furniture, while their family cat, Karma, rested on a coffee table.

© Instagram Mariska shared a sweet look at how their cat Karma was spending the weekend

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "What's with the leg? My cat does the same thing, so cute!! She is already a grand dame!!" and: "KARMA IS A CAT!!!! Awwww I love karma so cuteeeee," as well as: "Quite possibly the most regal cat I've ever seen."

Karma was officially announced as part of the Hermann family in November, when Mariska posted photos of her on Instagram and introduced the new pet. She is named after a Taylor Swift song of the same name, a nod to her friendship with the pop icon, plus Taylor's own cat named Olivia Benson.

© Getty Images August becomes the first of his siblings to leave for college

After sharing the first photos of Karma on Instagram, Taylor herself commented: "Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle! LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!"

While Karma continues to settle into the family, August is officially the first to leave home. Mariska and Peter also share 13-year-old daughter Amaya and 12-year-old son Andrew.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter are also the parents of daughter Amaya and son Andrew

Mariska has made no secret of the fact that August's departure for college is a difficult pill to swallow. In fact, back in June, when she was honored at the Gotham TV Awards, she highlighted the emotional nature of the matter in her speech.

"You know, my husband Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" she told the crowd.

© Getty Images She hasn't revealed where her son is going to college, although she'd follow him if she could!

She previously joked about it on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, saying that she was ready to follow him wherever he went. "The joke has been with August that wherever he goes to college, I am buying an apartment. That is the joke. I say to him every time, like if he goes on a date I go, 'So, what time should I meet you guys?'"