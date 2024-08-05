Meghan Markle's surprising Downton Abbey connection we bet you missed

The Duchess of Sussex's makeup is widely admired by many. Her skin always looks glowing and natural thanks to subtle makeup tricks to give her face a lit-from-within sheen. The man behind her preened face is incredible makeup artist Daniel Martin.

Daniel has been working with Meghan for many years and is widely regarded as her friend as well as a reliable colleague.

The talented professional is a very busy man. Not only does he work his magic on a whole host of elite celebrities, but he is also Global Director of Artistry at Tatcha, one of the skincare brands Meghan openly adores. He even did Meghan's makeup on her wedding day using Dior cosmetics.

© Getty Images Daniel Martin created Meghan's wedding makeup

Daniel has many influential people on speed dial who want some makeup magic by him, including the beautiful Laura Carmichael, who plays Lady Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey!

Back in 2022, Daniel painted the lovely Laura's face, using Tatcha products.

Taking to Instagram to share a shot of the much-loved actress, he wrote: "#aboutlastnight with the beautiful @larrycarmichael @downtonabbey_official premiere. Styling: @rebeccacorbinmurray wearing @oscardelarenta Hair: @owengould Makeup by yours truly for @tatcha."

Downton on the big screen

The third Downton Abbey film, which is currently in production, comes to cinemas in September 2025, just days before its 15th birthday. We are beyond excited for the new plot. After all, Downton is probably ITV's most popular and successful period drama to ever be produced.

© Sky The Downton Abbey cast

Recently, Laura was spotted with her on-screen sister, Michelle Dockery at Ripon Racecourse in north Yorkshire. In new photos, the duo were seen chatting as they walked around the racecourse in the sunshine.

© Sky Michelle and Laura were spotted filming recently

Actors and actresses including Allen Leech, Nathan Wiley, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern were also visible on set.