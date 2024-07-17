TikTok's most viral Maybelline mascara just dropped by 54% in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and I've been more impressed than ever by the incredible beauty deals that have been dropping across the site. From celebrity-approved moisturisers to hair gadgets, and TikTok viral makeup buys – one of which is reduced by a huge 54%.

Despite being released in 2021, Maybelline's New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is still taking social media by storm as one of the top trending beauty products, and it's reduced from £12.99 to just £5.98 / $7.98.

There are eight options to choose from including classic black, cosmic black, waterproof, brown, burgundy, and more, with the majority of shades on sale right now.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara © Maybelline

The Sky High mascara features a buildable formula containing nourishing bamboo extract and fibres for fuller and longer lashes, creating volume and length for a fluttering finish. The Bendable Flex Tower brush is flexible enough to reach every lash for full coverage, defining and curling without flaking.

I've been a huge fan of Maybelline mascara for years, and this is the latest that I'm desperate to buy. The affordable brand always nails it with its formula, and I find that the mascaras lengthen the lashes just as well as high-end products, and I love that they never seem to flake or smudge around the eyelid. I currently use the Maybelline Sensational Firework Mascara (which is reduced by 37%!) but I'll definitely be picking up Sky High in the Prime Day sale for when it runs out.

The viral beauty buy has racked up over 29k five-star ratings on Amazon, with thousands of shoppers praising its non-smudge formula, buildable application and wide range of shades, although some have commented on how it can be difficult to remove at times.

One reviewer wrote: "I love this mascara and use it religiously. I've tried other more expensive brands and always come back to this one."

Another added: "Normal black/brown mascara always looks clumpy and a mess on me, no matter what brand. I have even been using an expensive brand, especially for mature lashes, but it still looks a mess. This mascara looks great! It's easy to apply, I like the different kind of brush. My lashes look long, not clumpy, and with a great pop of colour. The other colours available are equally fab - I bought them all!"

If you're looking for an affordable mascara that will give long-lasting volume and length while still being lightweight, the trending Sky High mascara is definitely one to have on your radar. You'll need to hurry if you want the 54% discount though, as the deal is ending soon.