Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham's beauty secret mum Victoria will be jealous of
Subscribe
Harper Beckham's beauty secret mum Victoria will be jealous of
Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty

Harper Beckham's beauty secret mum Victoria will be jealous of

David Beckham's daughter lit up the front row at Paris fashion Week

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Share this:

What a weekend it's been for the Beckham family! The entire clan headed to Paris to give their utmost support to their mother Victoria Beckham, as she presented her new SS25 collection at PFW.

WATCH: Harper Beckham’s Sweetest Photos With Her Brothers

Harper stole the show as she took her place FROW, with her father David Beckham, and brothers Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo. The teenager, who turned 13 earlier this year, wore a beautiful, pretty pink frock from her mother's eponymous fashion label, and stunning white sandals. She added a gold necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, and a Cartier bracelet.

Harper wore a blush gown in the rain, walking with David and Brooklyn Beckham under umbrellas. Her delicate, flowy dress contrasted playfully with the weather, showcasing her stylish confidence.© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Harper Beckham leaving for mother Victoria's fashion show

Beauty wise, the only Beckham daughter wore her enviable honey-blonde hair sleek and straight and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper looked lovely alongside dad David

Speaking of her makeup; Harper featured on her big brother Brooklyn's Instagram feed moments after the show had finished, cosying up to her brother and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz© Brooklynbeckham
Check out Harper's eyelashes! The youngster boasts long, natural lashes to rival mum Victoria's

 In the snap, you can see Harper's lovely eyelashes, which are so long! She's so lucky. The youngster boasts natural lashes to rival beauty-addict mum Victoria's. 

Harper loves beauty

Harper regularly appears on Victoria's socials, showing fans how to apply makeup from her mother's Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old former Spice Girl remarked that Harper was 'obsessed with beauty and her favourite shop was Space NK. Telling Allure, she said:  "Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

Harper Beckham appearing on Victoria Beckham's Instagram wearing white trousers© Instagram
Harper beckham is obsessed with makeup and appears on her mother's Instagram with VBB products

Victoria also told Hello Fashion that Harper actually inspires the shade names in her beauty collection. She revealed: "Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. It's such a fun and youthful shade."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More