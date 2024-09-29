Harper Beckham, 13, parties in Paris rocking faux bob and £470 Dior necklace

Harper Beckham stole the spotlight at her mum Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week S/S25 runway show on Friday, gracing the star-studded front row alongside her family.

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter, 13, looked divine in a bespoke baby pink slip dress and open-toe white sandals.

Her poker-straight hair was worn in a sleek, middle parting as the mini style icon clutched a handbag from her mother's eponymous fashion label.

© Getty Harper Beckham en route to her mother's Paris Fashion Week show alongside her brother Romeo (L) and dad David

The celebrations continued in Paris throughout the weekend for the Beckham family, as David was seen leaving his hotel hand-in-hand with his daughter Harper on Saturday night.

Switching up her feminine aesthetic, Harper opted for a cool-girl ensemble to celebrate in the French capital. She rocked low-rise, denim wash jeans with chunky trainers, adding a sporty navy T-shirt and oversized navy bomber jacket.

© Neil Mockford David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on

Looking the epitome of effortless, Harper wore her glossy golden hair tucked into the collar of her jacket, rocking a faux bob reminiscent of her mum's new 'Posh Spice' inspired hair.

Most striking about Harper's look, however, was her £470 Dior necklace. The 'DIOR' letters are suspended on a gold-finish metal chain, while the letter 'O' is in a pavé of white crystals to add shimmer to the neck.

© Neil Mockford Harper wore her hair tucked into her jacket and sported a Dior necklace

It's not the first time the youngest Beckham has rocked designer jewellery, with her Dior necklace being one of the more modest of her ever-growing collection.

Earlier this summer, Harper was seen wearing a streamlined gold bracelet that looks nearly identical to Cartier's £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet'. The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

The Duchess of Sussex is just one famous name known to wear the classic bracelet, which is locked with screw details that suggest the wearer is locked into love.

The brand says: "Love is an expression of Cartier's design vision. This oval bracelet created by Aldo Cipullo in New York during the 1970s features clean lines and is composed of two rigid and flat circular arcs that must be screwed together using a special screwdriver."