The exact '90s lipstick Jennifer Aniston wore on Friends is on sale for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The brown lipstick shades from the 1990s are having a moment - and could we BE any more excited?

If you want to perfectly capture the vintage look, you definitely want to take advantage of the Black Friday beauty sales, where you'll find the exact lippy Jennifer Aniston wore on Friends – the universally flattering MAC Lipstick in Paramount – for less!

Everything about Jen's Rachel Green look on the legendary sitcom is iconic, from her minimalist ribbed '90s maxi-dresses (we love the ones at H&M) to her 'Rachel' haircut (which is back, too, btw!).

Jennifer's simple but gorgeous '90s-era makeup look has returned, too, and we're seeing it all over our TikTok!

ICONIC: MAC COSMETICS Satin Lipstick Paramount, £14 / $15 (WAS £17.50 / $21)

The Murder Mystery star famously rocked the MAC lipstick shade on the show, revealing to Glamour: “It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends."

Jen even wore her go-to 'browny brick' '90s lipstick off-screen, rocking it when she did her own makeup for the red carpet of her 1992 movie Leprechaun

And Jen was such a big fan she even wore it during her pre-Friends days, including when she did her own makeup for the red carpet for her 1992 movie Leprechaun.

MAC describes the hue, which is part of the Satin collection, which has medium-to-full buildable coverage, as a "reddish brown" - perfect for the ultimate '90s look in 2022.

MORE JENNIFER ANISTON BEAUTY INSPO:

Jennifer Aniston's fave hair brush is just $7 – and Amazon shoppers love it

The anti-aging collagen powder Jennifer Aniston adds to her morning coffee

14 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can't live without



Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.