Ask Laura: I'm a beauty editor and this is how to use concealer in your 70s

We all love makeup. In my humble opinion, it's straight up one of the best inventions ever created. There, I said it. The wonderful world of cosmetics is a billion pound industry, many times over, and is inclusive. It doesn't matter what size you are, what you look like, what skin type you have, there is always a product out there to help you feel your most glowing self.

Helen Mirren is a L’Oreal Paris Global Ambassador and looks incredible

Beauty is something that we should all embrace, at any age. Some of the most stunning, famous women in the world are older and fabulous from Helen Mirren to Sandra Bullock. Like fine wines, they just keep getting better as they age.

With that in mind, I had a question pop up in my 'Ask Laura' inbox and I just had to help.

"What is the best concealer for pigmentation? I've got dry skin and I'm 70."

© Getty Hydration with a good moisturiser is key

First moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

We all suffer from dry skin from time to time, especially at this time of year when it's freezing and we whack the central heating up. The key to combating this is serious hydration, which creates a great base for concealers to do their best job. Not only should you try to drink as much water as possible, but I suggest giving your skin a bit of TLC first and foremost.

La Prairie's Pure Gold Radiance Cream

Try a super rich moisturiser to counteract skin that's looking flaky. If you really want to treat the skin and have a big budget, La Prairie's 'Pure Gold Radiance Cream' is super rich, and is formulated with actual gold. You need the tiniest amount to improve the skin's texture. Plus, Princess Diana was rumoured to love the brand, so you just know it's elite.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is a great budget beauty buy

At the other end of the spectrum, the CeraVe 'Moisturising Cream' costs under £20 and is a total budget buy.

It contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides which are great ingredients for hydrating the skin from within. It's also fragrance free, so it won't irritate your face if you react to scents in products.

Covering pigmentation with colour correction

Pigmentation can affect us all, particularly as we age. A great way to hide and flatter troubled areas is to use a peach-toned colour corrector if you have fair skin, and orange tones for darker skin.

NYX Correcting Concealer palette is a great place to start

This will counteract the skin's darker spots ahead of the concealer application. This palette by NYX houses a variety of shades that will really help lift the skin and bring it back to its best.

© Shutterstock A moisturising concealer is a great way to hide dark spots and pigmentation

Celebrity-approved concealer

When I saw this question, one of the first products I thought of was by Merit. The brand's 'Minimalist' product is one I regularly reach for, and it's essentially a concealer and foundation in one.

© Instagram Martha Stewart applying Merit's The Minimalist

It's super light, but the coverage is first rate; it covers dark circles, uneven skin, and due to the fatty acids included in it, it makes your skin look glowy and youthful whilst covering up areas of concern like pigmentation. It nails so many jobs in one go! Plus, Matha Stewart, who is 86, recently raved about it on Instagram, and Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup artist, Elaine Offers, is a huge fan.