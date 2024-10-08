Mrs Hinch's favourite anti-age concealer is less than £7 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Mrs Hinch has proven that she's just as talented at spotting a beauty bargain as she is at providing genius cleaning hacks – and her affordable concealer is going in our basket immediately.

Sophie Hinchliffe, 34, revealed that she swears by the Maybelline Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, and the cult favourite buy has just been reduced to £6.39 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

© Sophie Hinchliffe The influencer's makeup always looks flawless

Sharing a video of herself applying her go-to makeup, which included her favourite Maybelline Vinyl lipstick (reduced by 45% off in the Prime Day sale), the influencer said: "I am yet to find a concealer to beat this. I use shade 01 Light, I'm sure lots of you already use this and I know and I know I've shared these on my Stories a few times but they are just the best.

"I love everything about it. I love the sponge applicator, I love the way it blends, I love the shade, I love the small price tag," she continued.

The Maybelline concealer has 15 versatile shades to choose from, all of which are on sale right now. Its built-in cushioned sponge is designed for easy application, blending easily onto the skin without creasing. Enriched with goji berry and haloxyl, the formula works to provide anti-aging effects, and the multi-use product can be used for covering dark circles and blemishes, as well as contouring.

Finding the right concealer for you is key to achieving bright under eyes without looking cakey. The anti-ageing buy is designed to work particularly well on mature skin, while the sponge gives a lightweight application that is also bound to work well on dry under eyes.

When searching for the perfect shade, makeup artist Bobbi Brown recommends going lighter. "When it comes to shades, look for a concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin tone. Choose the shade that blends right into the side of your face and your forehead. If you don’t see it it’s the right shade for you. However, If the chosen shade isn’t bright enough for the darker areas on the face, use one in a pinky or peach tone on top of your regular skin tone."

The Maybelline concealer has been a must-loved beauty buy for years, and Amazon shoppers seem to be just as impressed, as the product has racked up over 51k five-star ratings on Amazon.

Karen Silas, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor is also a fan of the concealer. "I’m someone who refuses to go cheap for my foundation, but I have tried so many different concealers - from inexpensive drugstore concealers to luxury ones - and never found one that really worked for me," she said.

"I saw Maybelline Instant Anti-Age Eraser concealer on TikTok, and thought, 'Oh well, I’ll try another one' - and I haven’t experimented since! I truly love it, from the easy sponge applicator, which helps it to seemingly ‘erase’ circles and blemishes, to how smoothly it goes on without settling into or accentuating wrinkles. It's now one of my beauty bag must-haves."

If you want to shop the celebrity-approved concealer, you'll need to act fast before the deal ends!