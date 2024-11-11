I've been wearing the same makeup for 15 years - here's why I finally changed it

Trends come thick and fast in the beauty world. One minute 'clean girl' makeup is the look to go for, embracing glowing skin, glossy lips and slicked-back hair, the next, we're being told to look like a strawberry, a latte or a tomato…

I tend to let these flash-in-the-pan beauty trends wash over me, knowing that microtrends are more likely to result in tubes of half-used products languishing in my bathroom cabinet rather than me discovering a look that truly suits me.

I'm a creature of habit when it comes to beauty. I've been wearing the same makeup for over 15 years. Black liquid liner, black mascara, and a sheer base are my daily go-tos.

I've always worn black makeup

I acknowledge that this look isn't in favour anymore (Gen Z has denounced eyeliner flicks and people often say black makeup is too harsh) but I'd say it's timeless – so why, after a decade and a half of the same look, did I decide to try something new?

Trying a new beauty look

I decided to switch things up for the first time since I was 18 when an email dropped into my inbox from makeup artist and brand founder, Aimee Connolly, who is the brains behind beauty editor favourite brand, Sculpted by Aimee.

Aimee Connolly shared her advice for brown makeup

Her products are a staple in the collections of beauty lovers, and her 'Tint and Glow Skin Enhancer' is my favourite no-fuss base, so when she said it was time to swap out black mascara for something softer, I took notice for the first time.

"It's no secret that burgundy and brown are the colours of the season, and this doesn't only have to reflect in what you wear," she said, explaining that warm, brown tones are perfect for transitioning makeup into a new season.

"Switching your mascara from black to brown is the perfect way to soften your look," Aimee said, adding that brown eyeliner is worth a try too.

"Using a brown pencil in your waterline will enhance your eyes and lashes for a look that can transition from day to night."

A dedicated wearer of black makeup, I've always thought brown would be a bit wishy-washy but having worn it exclusively for a month now, here are my thoughts.

From black to brown

1. It's softer

As Aimee said, brown makeup looks much softer than black, with bold noir prone to appearing harsh, especially as we get older.

I used both brown mascara and liquid eyeliner for my new look and while the change in mascara wasn't noticeable, brown liner offered a more muted look, which I'm not sure suited me.

I tried brown makeup instead

I did love the brown mascara though – it made my lashes look more natural, while still darker than their actual colour.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Managing Editor, Kate Thomas, also swapped to brown makeup recently, telling me: "I used to always wear brown liner as a teenager because my mum said it was less harsh on me. I switched back to it after I got sick of trying to make black eyeliner work with limited time to do my makeup pre-work and wanted a more natural, smudgier line. I'm enjoying the effect so far – it's easier to apply and more flattering."

2. Less drama

It took me a few days to get used to seeing myself with brown liquid liner as opposed to black – yes, it was less harsh, but it didn't give me the definition I'm used to. I love the contrast between the dark liner and my blue eyes, and the brown didn't offer the same dramatic pop.

"Black is a classic choice," says makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto in defence of black liner. "The depth of the colour stands out beautifully against any eye colour."

I agree with Lisa and after a few days, I switched back to trusty black liner. I missed the more dramatic contrast and felt self-conscious in brown liner. That said…

3. Only I noticed

Beauty is a deeply personal thing, and while I felt out of sorts with my new lowkey look, nobody else mentioned it or noticed.

I wore brown makeup out to dinner with friends, to work and to see my family and not one person mentioned my makeup change.

With all the commentary on how ageing and draining black makeup is, I was expecting to be told how fresh and awake I looked with my brown makeup, but nobody even noticed, which goes to show that not only is the difference between black and brown makeup fairly minimal, as the wearer, it really only matters that you’re happy and confident.

So, I'll be sticking with my black liquid liner (apparently you can't change some habits of a lifetime), but brown mascara now has a permanent spot in my everyday makeup.