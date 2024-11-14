Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is a fan of this $13 drugstore cleanser - just like me

Wicked is finally - finally - coming to a move screen near you and I'm sure most of us are eagerly awaiting our moment to watch the masterpiece starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey.

I fully adore how its to leading women are embracing their character's personas on the promo trail and red carpet appearances, by wearing green and black for Cynthia (aka Elphaba) and pink and pastels for Arianna (who plays Glinda) - see them all here - and equally I adore even more how much these two women clearly admire and love each other, having forged a beautiful friendship while filming the epic.

Cynthia glows at the LA Wicked premiere

Another thing I adore? Cynthia's skin. It's stunning. Clear and glowing, I had to do my research to find out just what is giving her this incredible complexion. Genes? Possibly. But I unearthed a video of the British actress and singer sharing her beauty secrets with Vogue and I was stunned - and pleasantly surprised - to discover that among the luxury skincare she swears by was a surprisingly affordable beauty product that I use myself.

Nestled among the Skinceuticals Cleanser and Drunk Elephant serum was a French pharmacy fave, the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water. If Cynthia is anything like me, she probably has this micellar water on standby, as it's a brilliant cult buy that is suitable for all skin types and saves your skin when you need to take all your makeup off in a hurry.

The Tony and Grammy Award winner, who says she has "combination skin and it really depends on the time of the month, to be honest" uses the micellar water as an extra step post face wash, to ensure all dirt and bacteria has been removed. She told Vogue: "It's like an old school toner that a lot of people use, but I love it because it you can use it after makeup as well, but you can use it after washing your face and it cleans anything extra. You don't need very much, just a little bit."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the new Wicked epic

For me, it's the cleanser I rely on when I (hate to admit it) have no time to remove my makeup with a hot cloth and cleanser. This is the thing I use with a cotton pad to remove every single trace of makeup, and not once has it ever dried my skin out. It leaves my complexion bouncy and hydrated, and squeaky clean in the best possible way. Cynthia uses the Shiseido Facial Cotton Pads, applying the micellar water straight to a pad and swiping across the face. My tip is to swipe upwards, to lift the skin.

WATCH: The Wicked Trailer

Cynthia isn't alone in loving this simple yet cult beauty product. She joins a long list of famous faces who use it religiously, including Drew Barrymore, Victoria Beckham, Khloe Kardashian and Selena Gomez.

© Instagram I'm obsessed with Cynthia's incredible nail designs

Fans of Wicked are also low key obsessed with Cynthia's nail art on the promo trail, created using the OPI x Wicked Nail Polish collection. She's been showcasing a series of incredible designs based on Wicked and Elphaba. How cool are they?!