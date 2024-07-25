Princess Anne is back to business in shimmering lipstick and power suit

Princess Anne has wasted no time getting back to work following her accident, travelling to Paris on Wednesday to attend the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in the French capital.

As well as sitting in on the session, the Princess Royal posed with the Team GB hopefuls, including Tom Daley, who famously got along well with Princess Anne's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne's business attire

© Getty Princess Anne wore a smart outfit for the occasion

For the big day, Princess Anne wore her smartest look to date, donning a formal navy power suit and a crisp white shirt underneath.

The Princess Royal wore smart slip-on loafers in a discreet brown shade and carried a timeless bucket-style handbag.

73-year-old Anne wore her trademark gold chain necklace and studded earrings for her day in Paris, though it was her makeup that saw the Princess pull out all the stops.

Known for a lowkey beauty look, Princess Anne deviated from the norm, wearing a shimmering rose-hued lipstick, which popped when she posed alongside Team GM.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a shimmering lipstick

Princess Anne wasn't wearing the pearlescent lipstick when she sat in on the Olympic Committee's session, but it was firmly in place when she posed for the photocall alongside Tom Daley who was holding the Union Jack flag.

READ: Princess Anne's unruly dogs who almost got her arrested: All the times her terriers caused chaos

Perhaps she wanted to glam up for the important photo – we've all been there!

© Getty Princess Anne posed with Team GB

Princess Anne's Olympic connections

It's no surprise that the Princess Royal was the family member chosen to attend the prestigious event. She took part in the Olympics herself at the 1976 Montreal Games.

© Getty Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal

Her daughter, Zara Tindall followed in her mother's sporting footsteps, winning a team silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, while Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, won a team gold medal in eventing at the 1972 Olympics and a team silver medal in 1988 – quite the overachievers!

DISCOVER: The tallest members of the royal family revealed – and some might surprise you

Princess Anne's return to work

While Princess Anne is making a phased return to work, she is clearly favouring causes close to heart, opening the new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital last week, and presenting awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

During the awards ceremony, Princess Anne admitted to guests that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident – we're just glad she's on the mend!