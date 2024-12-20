Gogglebox star Lee Riley's future plans to move out of beloved caravan?

Lee Riley, 57, appears on Gogglebox each week alongside long-time bestie Jenny Newby, 69, from the comfort of his own caravan in Hull. But, does Lee have very different long-term living plans he's keeping quiet about?

It's common knowledge that the star has a Cyprus property he shares with his husband Steve Mail, but what you may not know is they call it their "forever home" – perhaps hinting that settling in the sunshine could be on the cards.

WATCH: Take a tour of Gogglebox stars' homes

It's Steve's Instagram that reveals all with his bio reading: "Better Half of Lee #Gogglebox loving life in our forever home in sunny Northern Cyprus." Fans are unable to see any updates from Lee as he keeps his page private, but he featured on Lee's feed before.

While there seems to be no imminent plans for Lee to leave the Sand le Mere caravan park behind, a life in the sun could be on the agenda for the future.

Jenny Newby appears on Gogglebox alongside her friend Lee Riley

Lee's European home

Fans have been treated to glimpses of their home, including their spacious kitchen with chic grey cupboards and black worktops. The space also has a very small black circular dining table and a statement clock. The pair lived the place up with some gorgeous flowers in a modern vase.

The Gogglebox star likes to spend a lot of time in Cyprus but in the coronavirus pandemic, he was stuck in the UK while his partner lived abroad.

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a Cyprus home

In 2022, Lee shared a photo of their living room where they have opted for opulent décor with silver detailing and cosy soft furnishings.

© Photo: Instagram Check out their dreamy home

The property appears to have a pool too and as the couple took a beaming selfie poolside and the swimming pool was illuminated in a beautiful nighttime snap. "Home is where the heart is," Lee captioned the loved-up picture.

© Photo: Instagram Lee and Steve have a pool too

Caravan confusion

© Photo: Instagram Jenny and Lee film from his caravan

In the past, Gogglebox viewers have been left baffled by best friends Lee and Jenny and their living situation. Many assumed that the duo lived together, and others thought the caravan they film in was Jenny's, but it is in fact Lee's. Jenny actually lives elsewhere with her husband Ray.

When one of the episodes included Jenny talking about going home, fans rushed to social media to share their confusion. "I always assumed it was Jenny's caravan!! Only taken me 15 series to realise it's Lee's!! FGS #Gogglebox @leegogglebox," penned one viewer, and: "Confused is it Lee or Jenny caravan #Gogglebox always thought it was Jenny's," added another.