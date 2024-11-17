Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham, 13, shows off super blonde hair in sweet sibling photo
Romeo and Harper selfie black and white© Instagram

Harper Beckham, 13, shows off super blonde hair in sweet selfie with Romeo

The Beckham siblings share an incredibly close bond

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham share an incredibly close relationship with their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. 

No bond appears to be closer than that of Harper and her brothers, however. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Romeo shared a playful selfie with his little sister, who pouted and made a 'peace' sign with her hands for the snap. 

Harper, who recently unveiled her new baby blonde hair transformation, looked super chic in a plain white T-shirt as she wore her glossy golden locks in a poker-straight hairstyle. 

Harper's hair looked ultra-blonde in her selfie with brother Romeo© Instagram
Harper's hair looked ultra-blonde in her selfie with brother Romeo

The mini fashionista wore minimal makeup, but did appear to have curled her naturally feathered lashes to enhance her delicate features. 

Harper appears to have undergone a glamorous transformation in recent weeks, having lightened her hair for the first time, giving the stylish teen a more sophisticated look that mirrored her mum's memorable blonde era in the noughties. 

Harper debuted her new look at the Glamour Women of the Year awards© Instagram
Harper debuted her new look at the Glamour Women of the Year awards

It comes as no surprise that Harper has hair worthy of the Hollywood red carpet. Victoria's longtime hairstylist and close friend, Ken Paves, is also Harper's godfather. 

Ken has an extended list of A-list clients on his roster, including Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz.

Harper and Romeo's weekend

David showed off his incredible six-pack
David showed off his incredible six-pack whilst in his private sauna in the Cotswolds

The pair appeared to be in the Cotswolds with their family this weekend, where the Beckhams own a £12 million luxury mansion and are also members of the exclusive Soho Farmhouse. 

Recognisable by the instantly identifiable exposed wooden beams and rustic interiors, Harper and Romeo exchanged their London lifestyle for a weekend in the countryside.

David Beckham standing next to his home sauna© Instagram
The Beckhams have an impressive sauna at home

It comes as David shared a steamy photograph from inside his igloo sauna installed by Iglu Craft. 

According to the company's website, David has opted for a triple sauna, which comes complete with a steam room, relax room and has the additional luxury of a washing room "for quick wash after an extensive sauna session."

The Beckham's have their own sauna at their country home© Instagram
David often documents his wellness habits on Instagram

The lavish installation, which costs around £14,000, is just one of many high-tech wellness features the Beckhams have at their sprawling Chipping Norton estate.

15 beckhams cotswolds sauna
The family's Cotswolds home is worth approximately £12,000,00

The property is also fitted with an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, orchard, a traditional Estonian sauna and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining.

