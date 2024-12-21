Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie pay tribute to late Queen with 2024 Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have paid tribute to the late Queen with their newly-released 2024 Christmas card.

Prince Edward, 60, and Duchess Sophie, 59, were seen in two photos, the first of which is side by side with a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from their newlywed years.

The Edinburghs posed facing each other during their visit to Malta earlier this year, recreating an almost identical photo featuring the late monarch and her husband at Villa Guardamangia in Valletta from around 75 years ago.

© Getty / Alamy Edward and Sophie recreated another photo of the late Queen and Prince Philip's iconic photo

The parents of Lady Louise and Earl James visited the former residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in October. The late royal and her husband lived at the Maltese home between 1949 and 1951, while the late Duke was stationed in the country serving as a Royal Navy officer.

© Alamy The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens

In the photo captured in October, Sophie was seen wearing a lovely floral skirt with a white blouse and her Penelope Chilvers wedges. Meanwhile, Edward looked smart in a grey suit.

A second Christmas photo

The royal couple's 2024 Christmas card featured a second photo from a special occasion. In July, the brother and sister-in-law of King Charles celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with a set of photographs shot by Chris Jelf.

© Chris Jelf/Buckingham Palace Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie pictured in the gardens of Bagshot Park, Windsor

The couple were pictured in the gardens of their Bagshot Park home in Windsor. Edward wrapped his arms around his wife who was dressed in a splendid tan suede 'Tawnie' biker jacket from Paige.

© Chris Jelf Edward and Sophie gazed into each other's eyes in a second portrait

She also wore olive green trousers from Galvan and a striped knit top from Frame. For their Christmas card, Sophie and Edward chose a photo from the same shoot which appeared to have been taken in woodland as the pair were surrounded by lush trees.

A festive outing

The last time the royals were seen together was on Thursday as they headed to Buckingham Palace for the King's pre-Christmas lunch.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wore polka dots

The mother of two arrived by car wearing a lovely polka dot Prada dress with a beige collar to coordinate with her white coat.