Harper Beckham oozes football chic with her cool-girl look during day out with dad

Harper Beckham has mastered the art of turning ultra-casual outfits into effortlessly stylish looks. David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter exuded cool-girl chic as she supported her dad at an Intern Miami football match on Thursday.

© AP/Alamy Harper enjoyed a day out with her dad at the football match

The 13-year-old donned a crisp white baby tee with a pair of light-wash, wide legged denim jeans. However, Harper made sure to add a trendy twist to her outfit as she hooked a baby pink Inter Miami baseball cap to the side of her jeans.

The teenager's luscious blonde locks were left loose in a straight, sleek style, while she opted for minimal makeup, pairing a bronze eye with a pinch of peachy blush and a glossy lip.

David, who is the co-owner of the football club, stood proudly next to his daughter and oozed suave in a navy tailored suit encrusted with the club's logo. The suit was layered over a light blue shirt and paired with a matching navy striped tie.

Posh Spice's youngest son, Cruz, was also in attendance alongside his girlfriend Jackie Apostel. Jackie stunned in a strapless black jumpsuit that she accessorised with a black shoulder bag and pointed toe, killer heeled boots. The singer slung a black bomber jacket around her handbag and completed her fashionable look with a pair of black oval sunglasses. The ultra-stylish look exuded a distinct '90s Victoria Beckham vibe.

The Brazilian beauty styled her dark locks into a sleek bun and opted for radiant makeup with a nude pink lip and a bronzed cheek.

Meanwhile, Cruz chose a casual look as he teamed an oversized grey T-shirt with a pair of black, wide-legged tailored trousers. The 19-year-old embodied his football legend father's iconic style with a gold chain necklace.

© Neil Mockford Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham have been dating since April

Harper's trendy football look doesn't come as a surprise considering how Victoria revealed the 13-year-old often opts for a "tomboy" approach to her style.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the fashion designer discussed how Harper often dons her eponymous label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate.

"But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Marc Piasecki Harper's paired-back look is cosy and cool

Despite her casual attire, Harper is partial to a high-fashion accessory. During a recent trip to Paris with her mother, the beauty-enthused teenager lugged the newest It-Girl accessory: Goyard's Saint Luis PM Tote Bag. The oversized tote features two leather black handles and the classic Goyardine monogram print on the outside. The bag is completely reversible, with the inside made from a linen and cotton blend.