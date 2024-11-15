Is Harper Beckham the new Kylie Jenner?

Harper Beckham has been in the spotlight since she was a tiny baby, joining her famous parents for outings before she could even walk.

The 13-year-old is in a unique position with her since-birth fame, with few people able to relate, but one person who says they can't remember a time before photographers and camera crews is Kylie Jenner.

Just like Harper, Kylie is the youngest of her siblings and had fame thrust upon her. Despite not choosing to grow up in the limelight, Kylie has thrived under the spotlight, creating a billion-dollar business.

© Dave Benett Harper Beckham has been in the public eye since she was tiny

Here's how Harper Beckham is being primed to be the new Kylie Jenner…

1. Her own brand

Kylie's makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was her dream from a young age and it seems Harper is keen to follow the reality star's path in launching her own brand.

At the October 2024 launch of her mother's fragrance, My Reverie, in New York, Harper confessed her hope for the future is to "create an amazing brand when I am older," an affirmation she wrote in gold ink on prompt cards at the event.

Harper wrote down her plans to follow in her mum's footsteps

Though she didn't mention whether it's a fashion or beauty brand (or something else entirely!), we're impressed by her ambitions. Kylie owns beauty, fashion and beverage brands, proving her influence in all areas.

2. A passion for beauty

Just like 27-year-old Kylie, Harper has been showing interest in beauty from a young age, filming makeup tutorials and doing her mother's makeup on social media. Watch the super cute video below to see Harper doing VB's makeup...

WATCH: Harper Beckham does her mother's makeup

Victoria told HELLO!: "Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing," adding that Harper "steals" her products, while an early episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians saw 11-year-old Kylie fighting with her parents after they found the preteen was wearing makeup.

Though Kylie was going for makeup that her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, said made her "look 30", Harper appears to favour a natural look so far, mostly using eyebrow gel and a slick of mascara.

3. A love of nails

Kylie Jenner has always been famed for her super-long nails, in particular coffin-shaped talons which she popularised in her teen years. Harper also loves to have her nails done, wearing almond-shaped extensions with a chrome finish.

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked an on-trend manicure

4. Press packages

Kylie regularly shares the press packages she's been gifted, from her pal Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty collection to, gift boxes from her sister Kim Kardashian's brand, KKW Skin, and Harper is no stranger to press gifts either.

© Getty Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye since she was a preteen

Back in 2021, Victoria revealed that high-end skincare brand Barbara Sturm had gifted Harper a full skincare set – snazzy!

5. Social media presence

At 13, Harper doesn't have her own social media profiles, but we see this changing soon. Kylie didn't join Instagram until she was 14, so Harper has under a year until she is the same age as the makeup mogul was when she debuted on the photo-sharing platform.

© Getty Harper Beckham wants to build her own brand

Despite not having her own account, Harper is already a huge presence on Instagram with over 20,000 photos tagged with her name thanks to her parents and brothers always hashtagging her in their posts to their millions of followers.

© Getty Kylie Jenner started growing her brand at 13

6. She loves a selfie

Kylie and her sisters are the queens of selfies, and Harper is no strange to snapping a photo of herself, either, pouting in a very Jenner-inspired way with her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz pout for the camera

7. Endless inspiration

Just like Kylie, Harper has several older siblings to inspire her, all of whom are successful in their own ways. From football to food to photography, Harper's brothers proved it's possible to follow your dream.