Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym where he works out with his wife Elsa Pataky and 3 kids

Elsa Pataky, the stunning wife of Chris Hemsworth, gave her followers an exclusive glimpse into their well-equipped home gym where fitness is a family affair.

Through an engaging Instagram post on Tuesday, Elsa, 47, captured herself and their children—India, 11, and Sasha, 9—immersing in a morning workout routine that might make even the Asgardians pause.

Their gym, a testament to their commitment to health and well-being, is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

From sleek rowing machines to a full rack of dumbbells and multiple cardio options including exercise bikes and treadmills, it’s clear no expense has been spared.

Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym

The space is also versatile, featuring a climbing rope that India and Sasha adeptly scaled, demonstrating their agility and strength early in their young lives.

Elsa, demonstrating bodyweight squats, shared clips of the children joining in—scaling ropes, performing push-ups, and setting a brisk pace on treadmills.

© Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Chris spending time camping with his twin boys

Sasha later displayed his burgeoning boxing skills on a punching bag, a hint of the Hemsworth’s famed action-ready fitness.

The family's dedication to staying active together sparked admiration and a bit of awe among Elsa’s followers.

© Instagram The Spanish actress praised Chris, calling him 'a superdad'

Comments ranged from playful jokes about the children being progeny of Thor to awe-struck fans noting the future generation’s apparent readiness to take on superhero roles themselves. “It is obvious that they are the children of Thor,” joked one follower, while another quipped about the gym's exclusive feel, asking, “What’s a yearly membership worth?”

This glimpse into their routine comes shortly after Elsa and Chris, 40, dazzled onlookers at this year’s Met Gala, marking their debut at the prestigious event.

© Jeff Kravitz Chris and Elsa are the picture-perfect couple

The couple, who walked hand-in-hand, were a vision of elegance and complemented each other’s styles magnificently.

Elsa was stunning in a gold long-sleeved, turtleneck gown that flowed gracefully from her hips, paired with bold gold cuff bangles by Tom Ford and Bulgari Serpenti rings, capturing the essence of the glamorous event.

Chris, matching Elsa’s radiant look, opted for a refined pale beige three-piece suit by Tom Ford.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa often share workout videos online

His attire was stylishly casual with the top buttons undone to reveal a hint of his famous physique, accessorized with a long gold chain and several chunky rings, adding a touch of rugged charm to his polished appearance.

As co-chair of the Met Gala, alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, Chris showcased a luxury watch from his impressive collection, estimated to be worth over $1 million, further solidifying his status as a fashion-forward icon.