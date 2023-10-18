Zac Efron's hottest and most dramatic transformations over the years – photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zac Efron's hottest and most dramatic movie transformations over the years – photos

From High School Musical to The Iron Claw, the star hasn't shied away from changing up his look

Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Happy birthday, Zac Efron! The actor and TV personality turns 36 today, October 18, and it's clear to see that the American star has transformed quite a bit in his nearly two decades in the spotlight.

While Zac has solidified himself as a Hollywood heartthrob, thanks to his chiseled features and equally chiseled six pack, he's embraced some vastly different looks over the years for some of his roles while maintaining his natural charm.

Relive in photos some of the actor's biggest (and hottest) transformations over the years for his onscreen roles…

High School Musical (2006-08)

Actor Zac Efron attends a photo call for "High School Musical" at the Quay Restaurant on May 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia.© Getty Images
The actor rose to fame as lead Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" franchise, sporting a swoop and a fresh face, not unlike the Justin Bieber look that blew up in 2010
Hairspray (2007)

ZAC EFRON, BRITTANY SNOW, HAIRSPRAY, 2007© Alamy Stock Photo
In the middle of his HSM heyday, Zac starred as the suave Link Larkin in 2007's "Hairspray," sporting a debonair and slick jet black 'do evocative of the '60s

Neighbors (2014)

Actors Dave Franco (L) and Zac Efron accept Best On-Screen Duo for 'Neighbors' onstage during The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
(Seen here at The 2015 MTV Movie Awards) The actor finally shed his Disney image with 2014's adult comedy "Neighbors," with his shredded physique making him an instant sex symbol
The Beach Bum (2019)

Zac Efron attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon And Vice Studio's "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
With 2019's "The Beach Bum," Zac not only sported a more grown-up look with increased facial hair, but also a platinum blonde hairdo
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

T9A77N EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE 2019 Zac Efron© Alamy Stock Photo
Zac made waves later that year when he appeared as charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 drama, with his menacing transformation going viral

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)

ZAC EFRON in THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER (2022), directed by PETER FARRELLY. Credit: Skydance Productions / Living Films / Album© Alamy Stock Photo
The 2022 Vietnam War-set comedy "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" saw Zac return to his earnest roots once again with a darker dye job and facial hair to match

The Iron Claw (2023)

Zac Efron is seen filming "The Iron Claw" on November 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images
Set to release later this year, "The Iron Claw" sees the actor undergo his first major transformation as he portrays wrestler Kevin Von Erich, sporting a mullet and a much more muscular physique

