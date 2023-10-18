Zac Efron's hottest and most dramatic transformations over the years – photos

Happy birthday, Zac Efron! The actor and TV personality turns 36 today, October 18, and it's clear to see that the American star has transformed quite a bit in his nearly two decades in the spotlight.

While Zac has solidified himself as a Hollywood heartthrob, thanks to his chiseled features and equally chiseled six pack, he's embraced some vastly different looks over the years for some of his roles while maintaining his natural charm.

Relive in photos some of the actor's biggest (and hottest) transformations over the years for his onscreen roles…

1 7 High School Musical (2006-08) © Getty Images The actor rose to fame as lead Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" franchise, sporting a swoop and a fresh face, not unlike the Justin Bieber look that blew up in 2010 You may also like Zac Efron looks completely different in NCIS cameo

2 7 Hairspray (2007) © Alamy Stock Photo In the middle of his HSM heyday, Zac starred as the suave Link Larkin in 2007's "Hairspray," sporting a debonair and slick jet black 'do evocative of the '60s READ: Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumors in candid interview

3 7 Neighbors (2014) © Getty Images (Seen here at The 2015 MTV Movie Awards) The actor finally shed his Disney image with 2014's adult comedy "Neighbors," with his shredded physique making him an instant sex symbol

4 7 The Beach Bum (2019) © Getty Images With 2019's "The Beach Bum," Zac not only sported a more grown-up look with increased facial hair, but also a platinum blonde hairdo

5 7 Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019) © Alamy Stock Photo Zac made waves later that year when he appeared as charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 drama, with his menacing transformation going viral SEE: Inside Zac Efron's stunning former LA $5.9 million home

6 7 The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022) © Alamy Stock Photo The 2022 Vietnam War-set comedy "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" saw Zac return to his earnest roots once again with a darker dye job and facial hair to match SEE: Zac Efron celebrates incredible achievement with shirtless beach photo

7 7 The Iron Claw (2023) © Getty Images Set to release later this year, "The Iron Claw" sees the actor undergo his first major transformation as he portrays wrestler Kevin Von Erich, sporting a mullet and a much more muscular physique

