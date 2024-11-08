Clarins just dropped it's Christmas showstopper for the festive season – and it’s too good to miss

Just in time for Christmas shopping, the iconic beauty brand Clarins has launched the highly anticipated Clarins Christmas Showstopper, a bumper set of the brand's most-loved products. Now, if like me and have previously trued a few of Clarins' best-sellers, you'll know they're premium products that actually deliver results, which makes this drop all the more exciting.

Featuring a selection of skincare, beauty and body care, like the brand’s cult SOS Primer and Blue Orchid Treatment Oil, it’s set to sell out. Here’s everything you need to know…

Clarins Christmas Showstopper

My review of the Clarins Christmas Showstopper

This set is pretty iconic, because it features a range of best-sellers that brand fans like me will love. It’s worth £269, but available to buy for just £79 on all qualifying orders over £70 from the website, so that’s a big saving. Plus, if you order the set from the Clarins website, you’ll also get three free samples and free delivery, which is a nice added bonus. I also love the fact that the Clarins Christmas Showstopper is packaged in a lush vanity case that’s made from eco-conscious materials.

Is the Clarins Christmas Showstopper worth it?

For an early Christmas gift or a well-deserved treat for yourself, it’s worth considering this set from Clarins. It's brimming with 11 best-selling products (like the Hand and Nail Treatment Balm and SOS Primer) that many Clarins fans should already be familiar with. With six full-size products and five travel-sized heroes, I think it's definitely good value for money. You can also utilise the vanity case for years to come, by using it as a travel wash bag or to store your makeup.

Clarins Christmas Showstopper – the contents

Hand and Nail Treatment Balm, 100ml: A rich and nourishing hand and nail treatment cream.

Instant Eye Make Up Remover, 125ml: An eye makeup remover that works gently to remove enough tough, stubborn waterproof makeup.

One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, 125ml: Use this exfoliating cleanser to remove makeup whilst maintaining the skin’s natural balance.

Blue Orchid Treatment Oil - Dehydrated Skin, 30ml: Perfect for dehydrated skin, this oil features 100% pure plant extracts.

SOS Primer, 30ml: Use before you apply makeup to help it stay put for longer.

Lip Perfector Glow, 12ml: A gorgeous 2-in-1 balm and highlighter that also subtly plumps the lips.

UV Plus Translucent SPF 50, 10ml: Travel-sized and perfect for popping into your handbag!

Total Eye Lift 7ml: A silky gel-cream which helps to brighten and rejuvenate the delicate eye area.

Wonder Volume XXL, 3ml: For instant volume and lasting lash care benefits.

Hydra-Essentiel [HA²] Silky Cream, 30ml: Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help hydrates the skin, this cream will become a staple in your beauty cabinet.

Beauty Flash Balm 30ml: This helps to reduce signs of fatigue and instead increase radiance.

When does the Clarins Christmas Showstopper go on sale?

It's currently on sale now, so get shopping before it sells out!

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.