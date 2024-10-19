Exclusive: Trinny Woodall on her 'best decade' yet and finding beauty in menopause

Trinny Woodall is a beauty and fashion powerhouse. The 60-year-old entrepreneur is synonymous with looking good and her style tips and shopping buys are unbeatable. The mother-of-one also has a truly fabulous beauty brand, Trinny London, which is hugely popular with women of all ages.

HELLO! sat down with the TV star who gave us the lowdown on her newest product, loving menopause and everything in between.

© Getty Trinny outside her store in Chelsea

Self Care rituals

Self-care is very important to the brunette beauty. "It's imperative because nobody can look after yourself better than you can. But so many people neglect themselves in favour of other people, and ultimately I see that as altruistic," the star muses.

© Getty Trinny and her daughter Lyla Elichaoff

"If you're well and healthy, you're also reliable for others. I want to be a really strong mother to my daughter. She is 20 and might not have kids till she's 40, so I might be 80. And I want to be like a 68 year old. I want to have the energy that she would want in a grandma for her daughter."

Beauty regime

Trinny has magnificent skin and always looks well-rested and glowing. Her fail-safe beauty look is very low maintenance - in fact, it takes her just one minute.

Trinny uses her stacking products for super quick glam

"You should always turn to glowing skin with blusher. Because I want my skincare to do most of the work, I don't have to smother my skin in makeup. When there isn't much on it, I feel my freshest, my most ageless," she tells us.

© (C)2023 DAN KENNEDY Trinny has amazing skin

"I try and get my skin to [the perfect] place through massaging a bit with the product and then doing the very lightest coverage. I use my blush on my lips and cheeks and maybe use a tiny bit of shadow. It will take me a minute."

Trinny's famous stacking products are always in her handbag for on-the-go beauty. "I'm a big fan of the stack, which is just to touch. And just to put it anywhere, I will generally have a pot of a lip cheek, and then I have an Eye to Eye."

Trinny's hair journey

The entrepreneur has a thick head of hair and we were interested to hear about her hair journey throughout the pandemic. "I've just had three inches chopped off, it is so healthy right now.

WATCH: Trinny Woodall shows off her natural curly hair on Instagram

"During Covid, I learned a lot about hair during that time and religiously researched it.

© Getty Trinny focused on her hair during the pandemic

"I had a very high temperature when I caught Covid, and temperature change can actually promote hair loss.

"So I did a lot of stimulating and I did get my hair back. I now use 'Hair Story', which is two in one product, but not an old-fashioned one - it's a really decent two-in-one," she explains

The eyes have it

Trinny's new product, 'Take Back Time', is an eye cream with a difference. She says: "I challenged myself and did a lot of research into new ingredients that actually work. Mini protein, a type of amino acid, was that magic thing. I do Botox, but I was noticing lines around my eyes and we then started working on it. It's been three years in the making.

© TrinnyLondon Trinny's new eye cream is called 'Take Back Time'

"We incorporated mini proteins in our very fast formulation and we started to see changes in [fine] lines, and I'd never seen that before. 57 iterations later, we [nailed] it. I didn't want to launch something until I could see results."

Trinny uses the Current Body LED face mask

Supplements and LED therapy are always in Trinny's beauty cabinet. "I love LED therapy. I use the CurrentBody Face one. I think it's about consistency, to invest in one of these devices - you have to be consistent. It's like skincare, too. Don't buy it If you're not going to make the effort to use it - you've got to be all in. I love the Ingenious 'Collagen' range, and 'Dose' from Victoria Health."

Trinny is a fan of the Ingenious Collagen range

Trinny has had a positive time with menopause and her outlook is so refreshing. "Let's get down to the details. The best thing about it is not bleeding once a month! Not having to use Tampax! I do hormone therapy, so I don't feel any effects of the menopause."

© Getty Trinny has a wonderful outlook on menopause and has never felt better

Trinny also has the best take on midlife, and she's inspired us. "You can reset each decade and decide, 'Is this going to be my best decade?' And this is my best," she declares.