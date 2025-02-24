Pamela Anderson just gave us a lesson in rocking a fringe in your late 50s

Pamela Anderson was one of the best-dressed ladies on the red carpet during the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, bringing the glamour to the red carpet. We adored her gown - she wore a beautiful, simple yet chic, one-shoulder white gown that oozed elegance and had an ethereal stance.

But did you see her complexion? The 57-year-old wowed with a makeup-free face, and we were in awe. How many women don't wear any makeup for a big event, particularly when the world's eyes are on them?

Mother-of-two Pamela looked younger and more radiant than ever. Gone were the heavy-lidded, smoky eye makeup and frosted lipstick of the past, instead replaced with fresh skin that let her features shine through.

We also adored her hair.

Previously known for her platinum blonde, mermaid locks with stacks of volume, the former Baywatch star is now spotting a more subtle, ash blonde finish and has recently debuted a fringe.

Many women worry about getting a fringe, particularly after a certain age, but Pamela, who is 58 this year, is the best advert.

If you look after your hair to your best ability - with thickening treatments, supplements, and a great, nutritious diet, there is no reason why women over 50 can't sport long hair and a fringe like Pamela's gives the illusion of thicker hair, which frames the face, making it look more youthful.

Long hair in your 50s and 60s

Speaking to HELLO!, hairstylist Paul Windle of elite salon Windle London remarked:"Although hair does age just like our skin, it can be kept in wonderful condition and look full of lustre and vibrancy as we age."

© Getty Images Many women are embracing long hair as they age right now

"A good cut is essential and can make such a difference to the shape and texture of the hair, making it more flattering and in better condition with regular cuts. Face framing, for example, can really soften longer hair and be very flattering, it's also great if you want to experiment with styling, tying back, or putting up your hair. We are seeing the continued popularity of curtain fringe/bangs, too."