Travis Kelce's 'hella good' hair transformation explained

Travis Kelce debuted a fashion-forward look ahead of the Super Bowl, dressed in a 70s-inspired copper suit with flared trousers – and while his look was outlandish, much of the attention was on his head of floppy hair.

The NFL tight end has seriously switched up his hair in recent years, changing from a tightly cropped look to his new, long swishing hair, leading fans to wonder if Taylor Swift's boyfriend has had a hair transplant to achieve his flowing locks.

HELLO! spoke to hair transplant expert Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu to get to the bottom of the hairy matter.

© Getty Travis Kelce wore a seventies-inspired look

Has Travis Kelce had a hair transplant?

"It seems highly unlikely that Travis had any kind of a hair transplant," Dr. Seymenoglu, who works with London's Longevita clinic, says. "He really doesn't seem to need one — at least not at the moment," she added.

"Over the years, Travis' hairline has only imperceptibly receded, which can be explained by the maturation of the hairline caused by ageing. There are absolutely no visible signs of hair loss," she continues.

Explaining the change in Travis' appearance, the doctor adds: "Since Travis is often seen with a buzzcut, now that he has grown his hair out longer than before it makes his hair look fuller and, therefore, different."

© Gotham Travis Kelce sometimes wears his hair short

She cautions things might not continue this way for the 35-year-old. "Though Travis' hair looks perfectly fine, both his brother, Jason Kelce, and father Ed Kelce have experienced noticeable hair loss likely due to androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness.

"Travis may experience hair loss in the future, but it cannot be said that he definitely will based on the experiences of his sibling and father alone. That's because hair loss genetics are complex, and both parents can contribute to the condition."

© Getty Images Travis Kelce's hair is luscious

It's lucky that Travis has such a fulsome head of hair, as hair is one of the things Taylor finds attractive in men, often singing about it in her songs.

Taylor Swift's love of long hair

In Gold Rush, a track on her 2020 album Evermore, Taylor sang of a man with gorgeous hair, "What must it be like to grow up that beautiful, with your hair falling into place like dominoes," while on 2008's Fearless' title track she wrote: "But you're just so cool, run your hands through your hair."

© Patrick Smith Taylor Swift often sings about hair

On the same album, she sang: "I like the way your hair falls in your face," on Jump Then Fall, while on 1989's iconic Shake it Off, Taylor mentioned, "The fella over there with the hella good hair."

She even spoke of a man with long hair on 1989 (Taylor's Version), singing on Now That We Don’t Talk: "You grew your hair long."

© Getty Images Travis Kelce has a strong hairline

With the football season now over and Travis and Taylor set to spend more time together, we look forward to seeing if the sportsman keeps his hair long.