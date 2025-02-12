Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce's hair transformation explained - has he had a transplant?
Travis Kelce running while carrying a football© Getty

Travis Kelce's 'hella good' hair transformation explained

Taylor Swift's boyfriend's hair is looking longer than ever

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce debuted a fashion-forward look ahead of the Super Bowl, dressed in a 70s-inspired copper suit with flared trousers – and while his look was outlandish, much of the attention was on his head of floppy hair.

The NFL tight end has seriously switched up his hair in recent years, changing from a tightly cropped look to his new, long swishing hair, leading fans to wonder if Taylor Swift's boyfriend has had a hair transplant to achieve his flowing locks.

HELLO! spoke to hair transplant expert Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu to get to the bottom of the hairy matter.

Travis Kelce in a copper suit and dark glasses© Getty
Travis Kelce wore a seventies-inspired look

Has Travis Kelce had a hair transplant?

"It seems highly unlikely that Travis had any kind of a hair transplant," Dr. Seymenoglu, who works with London's Longevita clinic, says. "He really doesn't seem to need one — at least not at the moment," she added.

"Over the years, Travis' hairline has only imperceptibly receded, which can be explained by the maturation of the hairline caused by ageing. There are absolutely no visible signs of hair loss," she continues.

Explaining the change in Travis' appearance, the doctor adds: "Since Travis is often seen with a buzzcut, now that he has grown his hair out longer than before it makes his hair look fuller and, therefore, different."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham
Travis Kelce sometimes wears his hair short

She cautions things might not continue this way for the 35-year-old. "Though Travis' hair looks perfectly fine, both his brother, Jason Kelce, and father Ed Kelce have experienced noticeable hair loss likely due to androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness.

"Travis may experience hair loss in the future, but it cannot be said that he definitely will based on the experiences of his sibling and father alone. That's because hair loss genetics are complex, and both parents can contribute to the condition."

Travis Kelce with long hair in a white t shirt © Getty Images
Travis Kelce's hair is luscious

It's lucky that Travis has such a fulsome head of hair, as hair is one of the things Taylor finds attractive in men, often singing about it in her songs.

Taylor Swift's love of long hair

In Gold Rush, a track on her 2020 album Evermore, Taylor sang of a man with gorgeous hair, "What must it be like to grow up that beautiful, with your hair falling into place like dominoes," while on 2008's Fearless' title track she wrote: "But you're just so cool, run your hands through your hair."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)© Patrick Smith
Taylor Swift often sings about hair

On the same album, she sang: "I like the way your hair falls in your face," on Jump Then Fall, while on 1989's iconic Shake it Off, Taylor mentioned, "The fella over there with the hella good hair."

She even spoke of a man with long hair on 1989 (Taylor's Version), singing on Now That We Don’t Talk: "You grew your hair long."

Travis Kelce looking serious at the super bowl© Getty Images
Travis Kelce has a strong hairline

With the football season now over and Travis and Taylor set to spend more time together, we look forward to seeing if the sportsman keeps his hair long.

Travis and Taylor: relationship timeline

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)© Ezra Shaw
  • July 2023: Travis first shows interest in Taylor after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number.
  • September 2023: Taylor attends a Chiefs game, sitting with Travis' mom, signaling their growing connection, and they leave together.
  • October 2023: They’re spotted holding hands at public events, including an SNL afterparty, confirming their relationship.
  • November 2023: The couple goes public, with Taylor referencing Travis in her concert lyrics, and he confirms their relationship in an interview.
  • January 2024: Taylor and Travis ring in the new year together with a kiss, and he declares his love after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win.
  • February 2024: Taylor supports Travis at the Super Bowl, celebrating his victory with him in a major public moment.
  • April 2024: Taylor references Travis in her song lyrics, further solidifying their relationship in her music.
  • June 2024: Travis makes a surprise appearance onstage with Taylor during her Eras Tour show in London, taking their public connection to the next level.

