Why are we all so obsessed with this 'hybrid' budget beauty buy?

A quick peek in my work bag and you'll find four of one particular product.

In my coat pocket, you'll find another, and each of my handbags, canvas bags and even my gym holdall has one in it. The product in question? Lip oil.

Barely a week goes by without a new lip oil launching, with honey-infused beauty brand Gisou notching up a waitlist of tens of thousands of beauty lovers, clamouring to get their well-manicured hands on the brand's 'Tinted Lip Oil', £24. when it launched in 2024 – this month they added three new shades to the range, confirming they were worth the hype.

© Getty Images Lip oils are big news

The latest to land on my desk is Lanolips' 'Hyaluronic Lip Oil', £10.99, which joins ELF's 'Glow Reviver Lip Oil', £8, Milani's 'Fruit Fetish Lip Oil', and the OG, Dior's 'Lip Glow Oil', £33, in my work bag.

The Dior offering was the first one I tried when it launched back in 2020, and I haven't been without it since. But at £33, it is pricey, which is why ELF's version has a special place in my heart at just £8. Fellow beauty editor friends of mine love the NYX 'Fat Oil', which retails are £7.99.

Whether high-end or high street, I'm addicted to applying lip oil, and a poll of my friends and fellow beauty obsessives proves I'm not the only one – so what is about the shiny, gliding product that got us all hooked?

"The popularity of lip oils has continued to soar over the past year, largely due to the skincare and make-up hybrid creating much slicker formulations that pack a real punch," says beauty expert and acting editor of Cosmetics Business, Amanda May.

"Everyone from indie to large beauty players are adding lip oils to their offering, and it's their versatility that offers appeal. Sitting nicely between a lip balm and lip gloss, this product delivers a sweep of dewy colour that also deeply nourishes the lips, and this leans nicely into the skinification of make-up trend."

Amanda adds that the Gen-Z-led trend of lowkey, natural makeup has increased the popularity of lip oils, explaining: "Lip oils nicely link into the current minimalist beauty look, which has been made popular by the likes of Merit, as well as tapping into the nostalgia of Y2K – but offering a much more grown-up alternative to that era’s lip gloss-heavy look."

Indeed, it's no surprise that I, someone raised on Lancome's 'Juicy Tubes', is a convert to lip oils which give the drenched shine of a gloss, with a sheer wash of colour, without the stickiness of my beloved Juicy Tubes.

The fact that they have moisturising properties too is the icing on the shiny cake.

Beauty editor-approved lip oils

With so many lip oils out there – how does a beauty lover choose? Read on for HELLO!'s beauty editor-approved lip oils to shop now.

"As a makeup minimalist, I've flirted with the idea of lip oils as a way of levelling up my die-hard devotion to lip balms but have ultimately resisted on account of a long-held misbelief that shine equals stickiness (thank you Juicy Tubes).

"But then I tried Gisou's 'Honey Infused Lip Oil' and it was love at first swipe. Infused with the brand’s trademark Mirsalehi honey, it offers a whisper of colour (new shades have recently been added to the line-up) that feels ultra-nourishing and without a hint of tackiness." – Loved by Cassie Steer, HELLO! Beauty Editor

"I love the Charlotte Tilbury 'Magic Lip Oil'. Yes, it's colourless but the transparent, liquid-like substance glides on in one delicate swipe, coating the lips without making them sticky. I enjoy the product as I feel like it's healing my lips as well as making them look juicy and plump. It's enriched with hyaluronic acid which acts as a total smoothing agent. I often wear it over lipstick if I want to elevate my pout day-to-day." – Loved by HELLO! Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe

Milk Makeup Kush Lip Oil, £22

"I also can't get enough of this bullet of goodness from Milk Makeup. It's a dream to use, giving your lips that elusive, full feeling as well as a burst of colour that is opaque and natural-looking on application.

"There's a high concentration of natural hydrating oils in this, which is great for treating chapped lips. I love the vibrant finish which is great for giving your face a bit of a kick on no-makeup days," - Loved by HELLO! Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe

"I didn't want to love the Dior 'Addict Lip Glow' as much as I did. I've tried cheaper ones that look oh so similar to the eye (you know the ones) but I just kept coming back to my Dior one because this is one of those 'next level' lip products.

"Infused with cherry oil, this is nourishing, it protects, it softens the lips and I even use it as a glossy topper for my favourite lipstick. I must say, I hate sticky lip oils, and this one is just a dream to wear." – Loved by Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Lifestyle and Commerce Director

ELF Glow Reviver Lip Oil

"I have this in four shades, but it's the dark berry Jam Session that I use most, slicking onto my lips for a sultry touch to my makeup. I don't need a mirror to apply it and the doe foot applicator is beautifully soft." – Loved by Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor