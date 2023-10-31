Princess Kate's go-to Clarins lip gloss is on sale and this hardly ever happens

I have quite a few royal-approved must-haves in my beauty arsenal – like the amazing Maybelline mascara loved by Meghan Markle, – and for lips, one thing I always have in my handbag is the fool-proof Clarins Natural Lip Perfector that just happens to be loved by Princess Kate.

The good news is the shea butter enriched lip gloss that's also a nourishing treatment, which is regularly priced at $29 (£21) is discounted in the early Black Friday sales. Shop it for $24.65 at Amazon, or, in the UK for £16.80 at Debenhams.

Princess Kate was spotted pulling a tube of the Clarins lip gloss out of her bag during Wimbledon

In 2019, Princess Kate accidentally revealed her fave Clarins Lip balm after she applied the Lip Perfector while in the stands watching a tennis match at Wimbledon. Kate's go-to shade is Rose Shimmer, which you'll be pleased to know is on sale.

As Duchess Kate is a huge fan of natural-looking makeup, we can see why she would have this tinted lip balm handy at all times! The 'melting gel' formula gloss gives lips just a hint of subtle natural color, so it can be easily swiped on anywhere at any moment and promises to nourish and protect as well.

Clarins' 2023 12-Day Beauty Advent Calendar (worth $215 / £156) features a cute mini of Princess Kate's fave

$79 at Ulta

If you're already a Clarins fan – or if you're looking for an advent calendar this year – you can also find a mini of Princess Kate's Rose Shimmer tinted lip treatment in the Clarins 12 Day advent calendar, which costs $79 (£65) but is worth a whopping $215 (£156). Inside you'll find a the Lip Perfector and a full-size Lip Comfort Oil, plus ten more Clarins beauty treats.

Why I also love Princess Kate's Clarins Natural Lip Perfector

If you want a natural glossy look, I'd say you really can't go wrong with this popular Clarins tinted lip balm, which I use year round either alone or to add some shine, layering it over my regular lip color.

One of the details I love about the Lip Perfector is it's so easy to apply. Whereas a lot of balms are applied with the plastic tip of the tube, the glossy Clarins balm has a "pampering" angled cushion applicator to glide it on perfectly with a soft exfoliating feeling that instantly gives your lips a mini-spa treatment every time you swipe it on.

In the summer it's the perfect hint of color with a subtle, gentle plumping effect (but it's not tingly or irritating to my sensitive skin) for an effortless beauty look. During the colder months the nourishing ingredients really get to work to keep chapping at bay and keep my lips soft and hydrated.

It's no wonder it's a favorite of Princess Kate!

The balm itself instantly melts from a creamy texture to a gloss when you apply, and it has a lovely vanilla scent. It's really just plain pleasant all around, a kind of elevated balm experience that goes beyond a standard drugstore buy.

If there's a negative for me, it's that it has a sweet taste when you apply - but that doesn't stop me from keeping it on my beauty must-haves list.