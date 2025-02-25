Princess Kate can't stop doing this optical 'illusion' hair hack

The Princess of Wales always looks stunning and is, of course, our ultimate fashion icon. But, she's also a bonafide beauty queen, too. How could she not be? Porcelain skin, immaculate, yet never-too-much makeup and of course, that flowing mane of dazzling hair.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate earlier this month with her side parting

Kate's hair is widely popular - people just can't get enough of her long, fabulous mane, which is usually perfected with a glamorous, slightly curly, blowdry.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has always had dreamy hair

The mother-of-three often sports her hair in a centre parting, but lately, we've noticed that not only is her hair longer than ever, but she's been wearing it in a side parting - a look that was huge back in the early 2000s.

We first spotted Kate rocking the side parting last year, during an appearance at Wimbledon. Kate, 43, sported the throwback style, bringing it to centre court as she watched the men's final.

© Getty Kate wore her hair in a side parting at Wimbledon 2024

Looking picture-perfect in her purple dress by Safiyaa as she graced the Royal Box on Centre Court, Kate glowed. Her hair in particular looked so thick, even more than usual, and this was probably down to her choice of parting.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2024

Pippa Middleton's older sister also rocked the same style a few months later, as she hosted her Christmas carol service.

Kate wowed in a festive red coat with a black oversized bow by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in London for the festive soiree, and her hair was also teased into a side parting.

How do side partings make your hair look thicker?

Award-winning hair stylist Michael Gray explained: "A heavy side parting creates the illusion of more volume on top that's very wearable and simplistic. Sometimes less is more and understated with the power of a good bouncy blowdry. Kate often tucks her hair behind her ears for more of a clean look that gives a polished finish."

Who does the Princess of Wales' hair?

Kate's hair is premed and perfected by her personal hairstylist Amanda Cook-Tucker.

Back in 2018, Amanda famously shared a photo ahead of William and Kate's royal tour of Norway and Sweden. The hairstylist's snap showed several different hair products. Amanda wrote: "Think that's everything! #worktrip #packing."

Kate's hair stylist Amanda Cook-Tucker

The set-up contained 13 brushes, seven combs, two hairdryers and three curling tongs, and the featured Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, Charles Worthington mousse and L’Oreal Elnett hairspray.