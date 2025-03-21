Princess Kate just wore her most jaw-dropping hairstyle to date - but her ballerina bun comes close second

The Princess of Wales' style has long been considered a barometer of emerging fashion trends, and her ever-glossy hair is no exception. Note, the time Kate updated her locks with bouncy 70s bangs and an It-girl blowdry in 2023.

When you're one of the most-watched women in the world, it comes as no surprise the royal's hair is never left unpolished. Kate is said to frequent Richard Ward's Chelsea salon to maintain her rich mocha-hued locks, while her tumbling curls are in the hands of Amanda Cook Tucker.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles

Alongside enlisting the help of stylist Natasha Archer and personal assistant Sophie Agnew, Amanda is a key player in Kate's highly exclusive glam squad, ensuring she looks effortlessly polished for royal engagements and poignant global appearances.

Amanda has been an essential part of the mother-of-three's beauty team since 2012, first joining her on the Diamond Jubilee tour of Southeast Asia. Since then, she’s been responsible for several of Kate’s iconic appearances, including her post-birth bouncy curls worn to present Prince George to the world outside the Lindo Wing, and her elegant up-do's on royal tours.

HELLO! revisits some of the Princess of Wales' most intricate hairstyles through the years, from neatly-pinned chignons to expertly-woven pleated buns.

1/ 6 © Getty Images The St. Patrick's Day woven knot Looking elegant in emerald, the Princess looked immaculate for the St. Patrick's Day Parade this year. Wearing a floral felt beret by Awon Golding for Lock & Co., Kate swept her locks into a voluminous woven chignon. According to PEOPLE, the updo may have been inspired by the Triquetra, or Irish Trinity Knot. "The ancient symbol is closely associated with Celtic culture, where it is affiliated with the ideas of eternity or the Holy Trinity, and is a popular sign across Ireland."

2/ 6 © Getty A hair triumph for Trooping the Colour When Prince William's wife stepped into the spotlight for the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2024, it was the first time she'd been seen in public that year after stepping away from the spotlight amid her then-ongoing cancer treatment. Such an occasion called for a Queen-worthy hairstyle, of which the royal snatched her ever-glossy mane into a beautifully intricate knotted bun.

3/ 6 © WireImage The Wimbledon wrapped style The Princess' annual appearance at the Wimbledon Championships is always one which dominates headlines, and in 2023, her optic-yellow Self-Portrait dress and beautifully wrapped half-up, half-down hairstyle were no exception.



4/ 6 © WireImage The Canada chignon In 2016, Kate looked beautiful in blue at the official welcome ceremony for her Canadian Royal Tour with Prince William, wearing her chocolatey locks in a voluminous chignon elevated with pinned pieces across the top.



5/ 6 © UK Press via Getty Images The no-nonsense ponytail Sometimes, the occasion calls for a simple ponytail, which is exactly what Kate adhered to during an engagement in London in 2015. Giving her hairstyle the royal edge, the Princess added volume at the root, pinning hair around her ponytail to disguise her hairband.



6/ 6 © WireImage An elegant knotted braid For St. Patrick's Day in 2015, Kate's hair resembled that of a horse in dressage. The bold, knotted braid looked so striking beneath a black hat.

