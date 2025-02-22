Salma Hayek and model stepdaughter stun in rare photos that have fans saying the same thing

Salma Hayek proved just how close her blended family is when she paid tribute to her stepdaughter on her 24th birthday.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mathilde Pinault alongside a trio of stunning photos that sparked a reaction from fans.

One photo showed Salma with her arm around Mathilde, who displayed her model bone structure while snuggling in close to her stepmom.

Another image featured Salma and the birthday girl dressed to the nines in similar, strapless sequin dresses, with Salma sporting a vivid blue gown with a sweetheart neckline and Mathilde wearing a floor-sweeping silver dress with fringe detailing.

A third image was a throwback photo of Mathilde and Salma's daughter, Valentina, now 17, as children sitting on either side of the actress.

Captioning the photos, Salma penned: "Happy Birthday Tildie. Wishing you a year as bright, beautiful, and full of promise as you are. So proud of the woman you've become! We love you @mathildepinault."

© Instagram Salma and Mathilde have a close bond

Mathilde appeared touched by the public message and commented with a series of black heart emojis.

Salma's other followers were also quick to react, and all appeared in agreement over how "beautiful" Salma and Mathilde are, with many also flooding the comments with heart-eyes emojis.

© Instagram Salma and Mathilde stun in sequin gowns

The Eternals star is no stranger to publicly declaring her affection for her stepdaughter. On Mathilde's 23rd birthday, Salma also shared a sweet tribute alongside more photos of the pair, including a snap of the two enjoying a boat ride surrounded by bright blue waters and cliffs.

She also included a tender shot of Mathilde hugging her father, who is smiling ear-to-ear, as well as another selfie from the boat.

"Happy Birthday Tildie Tildie Tildie," Salma wrote in the caption, adding: "We love you and are so proud of the woman you've become," next to a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Salma shared this throwback with Mathilde (L) and Valentina (R0

Mathilde is the daughter of Salma's husband, François-Henri Pinault, 62, from his marriage to his first wife, French interior designer Dorothée Lepère. The former couple were married from 1996 until 2004. They also share a son, François Pinault, 27.

Salma's husband has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 18 years old.

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

© Getty Images for Gucci Salma with Mathilde and her daughter Valentina (R)

He and Salma are also parents to daughter Valentina Paloma.

Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mom because she was older.

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I'm missing out on something," she previously told The Guardian.

© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/Shutterstock Salma and François-Henri married in 2009

"I feel I'm a lot more patient. I wouldn't trade this for anything in the world," she added.

Salma sees her stepchildren as a "blessing", telling Red magazine in 2017: "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one.

"The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."