Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance at Kerry Washington's birthday 'ceremony'

The Duchess of Sussex has found her tribe, and to honor them she took part in a manifestation ceremony as part of Kerry Washington's birthday.

Making a low-key appearance, Meghan appeared at the end of a video shared by Jessica Alba, revealing Meghan attended the "girl's night" that saw them set fresh intentions, "release what no longer serves us" and tap into their 'third eye'.

Meghan sat next to the birthday girl as Jessica brought in two cake stands covered in doughnuts with birthday candles glowing, and could be seen cheering on Kerry as they sang "happy birthday". Watch the video below:

The mom-of-two wore a simple white crew-neck top and jeans.

Also invited was Baby2Baby CEO Kelly Sawyer, Jen Kroog Rosenberg, the CEO of marketing for Jessica's company The Honest Company, and Shahed Fakhari Larson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Coatue, a lifecycle investment platform that works with up-and-coming founders.

"Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington," Jessica captioned the carousel.

"There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night. Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter. New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration."

The pictures showed the women writing in journals, getting in touch with their "third eye" and smudging.

© Jessica Alba Spirit Daughter, Jessica, Kerry and Kelly Sawyer pose for pictures

Kerry also shared a series of snaps of the evening, writing: "Feeling extra grateful - to more nights like these. Which for me is always a time for reflection and healing!"

It is not clear if any of the women pictured will appear in Meghan's new Netflix documentary With Love, Meghan, but she has surrounded herself with empowering women since she moved to California in 2020 with husband Prince Harry.

© Jessica Alba Kerry's friend sit on the floor around a table as they set intentions

One friend who will appear is her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer who told HELLO! that she is "so excited for everyone to get to know the Meghan that I know"."It's really beautiful, and you're going to learn a lot," she added, laughing: "I mean, I've learned a lot."

The trailer for With Love, Meghan dropped in December and features the duchess combining her love of cooking, gardening and time with close friends into a lifestyle show.

"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them," Meghan said in the trailer.

This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning. Love is in the details.

"The show was set to premiere in early January but Netflix pushed it back amid the LA fires. It will now premiere on March 4.