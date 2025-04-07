Princess Kate debuts a 'holiday hair' transformation - and it went under the radar

The Princess of Wales and heR long mane of hair are the stuff dreams are made of. Women everywhere are in awe of her beautiful head of thick, full chestnut hair, which the royal has kept the same for many years - loose and glossy.

The Princess of Wales has amazing hair

Kate has never had a dramatic hair change, choosing to retain the chocolate brown hues she is known for.

But we did notice last month, when she headed to watch the rugby and also on a trip to Wales, that her locks seemed a lot lighter.

It was a subtle changing of colour, and the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's hair had gentle highlights, which often occur when your hair is subjected to copious amounts of sunshine.

© Alamy Stock Photo This would make sense as the Wales family reportedly headed to the Caribbean island of Mustique for the February half term, according to the Mail on Sunday.



© Getty Images Sun exposure often lightens the hair due to the sun's ultraviolet rays changing its natural pigment. It kind of zaps the hair of its regular colour and makes it appear lighter. Kate also looked a little tanned in Cardiff, which was post-holiday.



© Matt Porteous Princess Kate's 2025 parting At the start of January, Kate turned 43 and released a stunning birthday portrait in celebration. Taken by Matt Porteous, it showed the super chic Princess, sporting a classic outfit, consisting of skinny jeans, a white shirt, a black blazer and a statement scarf.



© Getty Images Fans were quick to notice that her famous brunette mane looked longer and in better condition than ever.



© Alamy Stock Photo Professional hairstylist Tom Pike confirmed the change in her tresses, telling HELLO!: "Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice blow-dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair around the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out."