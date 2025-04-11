Meet the 3-in-1 eye cream that beauty insiders call 'magic' - and it might just replace your concealer

There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about the French approach to beauty - effortless, elegant, and eternally chic. And now, tucked behind many of those luminous gazes and well-rested eyes is a cult-favorite eye cream that’s rewriting the rules of anti-aging skincare: FILORGA’s OPTIM-EYES.

Revered by skincare connoisseurs and jet-setters alike, OPTIM-EYES has become the must-have in the arsenal of beauty insiders from Paris to New York.

This best-selling, triple-action eye cream is more than just a miracle in a jar - it's a science-backed solution that addresses the three most telling signs of fatigue: dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

A science-backed solution to dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

How does FILGORA's OPTIM-EYES formula work?

Unlike conventional eye creams that treat one concern at a time, OPTIM-EYES is designed as a comprehensive eye care solution, powered by FILORGA’s cutting-edge Eye Impact Technology.

Here's what you can expect from the formula:

Smooth fine lines: A blend of peptides and hyaluronic acid helps to visibly soften fine lines and crow’s feet by boosting hydration and supporting skin’s natural elasticity.

A blend of peptides and hyaluronic acid helps to visibly soften fine lines and crow’s feet by boosting hydration and supporting skin’s natural elasticity. Plump the under-eye area: Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and replenishes moisture, while polyphenols deliver antioxidant protection, working together to restore volume and give a fresher, more lifted look.

Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and replenishes moisture, while polyphenols deliver antioxidant protection, working together to restore volume and give a fresher, more lifted look. Brighten tired-looking skin: Powered by MELATON-EYES™ Technology, this formula targets signs of fatigue, helping to reduce puffiness and dark circles for a visibly brighter, more awake appearance.

What are verified shoppers saying about FILGORA's OPTIM-EYES?

What sets OPTIM-EYES apart is FILORGA’s revolutionary NCEF complex - a blend of 50 potent ingredients inspired by over 80 years of French aesthetic medicine. Designed to mimic the skin’s natural structure, this powerhouse formula penetrates deeply, promoting cellular renewal and a visible glow in just seven days - no needles, no fillers, just real results.

One five-star reviewer calls it their "great pot of magic," noting: "I have kept this in the fridge for added effectiveness and I can really see a difference. The packaging is great and the product itself opens when you turn the pot. Quite a fruity scent but not offensive. I really like it."

© Getty Images FILORGA effectively reduces signs of fatigue and reveals fresher, rejuvenated eyes as soon as you wake up.

Another verified shopper who also gave the product five stars said: "I've had the pleasure of testing this eye cream and it has absolutely blown me away in pretty much every way!

"The texture is beautiful and creamy, and it has a lovely scent which isn’t overpowering. It absorbs quickly without any residue and the results are amazing. My skin feels beautifully smooth, hydrated, and dare I say - a little younger!"

Of course, no French icon is without a little mystique. As demand for OPTIM-EYES soars, securing a jar can feel a bit like winning the skincare lottery. Often flown in from Paris in limited quantities, in our opinion, this eye cream is as coveted as a vintage Chanel bag - and just as worthy of the hype.

Another reviewer sums it up perfectly: "Always very wary of using eye creams as I suffer from sensitivity in that area, but this has a lovely subtle scent which was not overbearing and did not sting around my eyes. Makes the area feel refreshed and cool. Love the twist pump packaging. Overall, happy with the results of this product."

We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.