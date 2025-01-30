Reese Witherspoon swears by this $11 eye cream for the red carpet - I've used it, and I love it too

Reese Witherspoon is back on our screens with her new Amazon Prime film, You're Cordially Invited. Starring alongside Will Ferrell, the pair go head to head in the comedy as the sister and father of the bride fighting over the same venue.

I love Reese as an actress, I don't know many women my age (I'm 42) who don't. We grew up on Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, and I love watching Reese's chameleon like acting skills in everything from comedies to serious roles like Walk The Line, and I devoured the the seasons of Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, where Reese played a pivotal role. Not to mention her lifestyle company Hello Sunshine is behind some of her more recent hits - and I'm not surprised that she has a refreshingly down to earth approach to ageing.

© Getty Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon at the New York screening of "You're Cordially Invited"

"I love watching myself age on film" she told Glamour. "I think it’s so empowering to come in from a different place of knowledge, understanding and with that comes winkles. It’s important to take care of your skin, as it is the largest organ in our body and invest in that. It makes you feel good too!"

Of course, it helps when you're as beautiful as Reese, but I wanted to find out just what she uses to keep her looking so youthful, especially on the red carpet And I was happily surprised to see she loves the same $11 eye cream I've loved, too.

Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who has been responsible for Reese's looks over the years, revealed The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream is one of the red carpet must-haves she uses on Reese, including at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

"For under the eyes I used the @theinkeylist Caffeine Eye Cream to prevent concealer from creasing as well reduce puffiness and any unwanted darkness," she wrote on Instagram.

The eye cream is packed with depuffing, dark circle reducing ingredients. Caffeine is the main ingredient, and a great one for eye creams as it's a natural antioxidant that provides protection from environmental aggressors. That in turn stops dark circles from appearing as so dark, and helps to reduce puffiness too. It's like a shot of espresso to the eye area, if you will - wakes them up almost immediately.

I myself have used the same eye cream as Reese, and I definitely found it had an instant eye wakening effect. The creamy texture is lightweight, and never felt heavy on the eyes, but easily absorbed into my skin. Dark circles didn't magically disappear, but the eye cream had a lightening effect on my eyes - just made me look less tired, and helped to fill in the lines I have under my eyes too. Makeup sat easier under my eyes, too; it stopped my under eye concealer from creasing, thus making my eyes look a little younger.

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon with daughter Ava

I only stopped using this eye cream because I ran out (and as a Shopping Editor, love trying out different beauty products) but I definitely think I need to rebuy.

What are verified shoppers saying about The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream?

I shop for a living at HELLO! and know that one product does not fit all, so despite my positive view of this eye cream, wanted to see what other shoppers are saying. On The Inkey List website, it scores 4.1 out of five with most shoppers being super happy with the product.

"Gives you the look of a great night sleep" reads one five-star review. "Best I’ve tried thus far for puffiness reduction!" said another.

Many of the reviews praise its "affordability" and "value for money" and many agree that it would be a great introduction to eye cream.

"Definitely my favorite under-eye product to date. Especially with continued use, your bags will be packed! No joke, it has a wonderful effect on any smile lines and puffiness."

On the negative side, one said it could do with being a little more moisturising and another said it left their under eye area feeling dry.

Overall though, it seems a much loved product that shoppers rate.