Victoria Beckham just had a hair transformation to meet the Queen

Victoria Beckham stole the show on Tuesday evening as she hot-footed it to Buckingham Palace to meet Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

The stunning mother-of-four enamoured everyone in her fabulous silk gown, which of course, was from her eponymous brand.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham perfects royal curtsy as she greets Queen Camilla

The event marked the 15th anniversary of Women of the World (WOW) and was hosted by King Charles' wife.

© Alamy Stock Photo The fashion designer greeted Camilla with a curtsy

VB's fluid dress was designed in a striking, gunmetal grey and had draped detailing, an asymmetrical sleeve and watery effect skirt which hugged her frame, just like liquid.

As the former Spice Girl curtseyed for mother-of-two Camilla, we couldn't help but notice that she'd had a hair change. The wife of David Beckham was sporting a choppy yet angular bob, which featured delicate ombre ends, which were weaved throughout her front parting.

The fashion mogul styled her mane in soft, glossy, yet loose waves, and it was quite the modern look. We like it!

© Instagram Victoria tucked her hair into her neckline last week

Victoria's had shorter hair for quite some time now, but these pictures show she's had a good few inches snipped off; in fact, her hair is pretty much the same length as her iconic 'do she was known for in her 90s, Spice Girl days.

Victoria's Hair

It's fair to say that Victoria, 50, is quite the chameleon when it comes to her hair. For many years, her long hair was her trademark, and she tended to wear her tresses loose and flowing, enhanced with hair extensions.

© AFP via Getty Images Victoria often wears her hair loose and flowing, with serious length

The man behind Victoria's latest transformation was, of course, her hairdresser and dear companion, Ken Paves. VB's trusted stylist often shares images of his work with his famous client, and he always does an incredible job.

© Instagram Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter

The pair are long-time friends; Ken is even godfather to Victoria's 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

© Frazer Harrison Eva Longoria also gets her hair cut by the fabulous Ken

Ken also tends to Victoria's bestie, Eva Longoria's mane too. In 2016, the former Desperate Housewife star told Loose Women viewers that Ken, Victoria, and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."

Sounds totally dreamy to us!