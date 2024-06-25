Princess Beatrice loves this waist-defining dress so much she owns 10 of them

Many people regard Princess Beatrice as the trendiest of the royal family. She has a true plethora of fabulous clothes - dresses being her specialty.

She has put many fashion brands on the map, from The Vampire's Wife to Sezane, and one of the companies she has always supported is Beulah London. The brand was founded by Lavinia Brennan and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2010 and has been a favourite of Beatrice and the Princess of Wales ever since.

The brand is known for its form-fitting, beautifully cut frocks which skim the body and flatter the shape at the same time. Their best-selling style is the 'Ahana' and is a wool crepe design with a full skirt and tailored bodice. Mother-of-one Beatrice has been seen in this style no fewer than five times, and she also has rocked many other of the brand's similar styles - we've counted well over ten!

Well, you know what they say - if you like something, buy it in every colour! We rounded up the best frocks from Beulah that Princess Eugenie's older sister totally owned. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Check mate The 35-year-old stepped out in this very Christmassy ensemble fit for Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2023. Her navy and emerald green tartan dress by Beulah London stole the show with the festive print and waist-cinching cut.



© WPA Pool,Getty Coral Queen Back in May, Beatrice put her most stylish foot forward when she arrived at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted by Prince William in the place of his father King Charles. Her vivid coral-toned red dress, the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.



© WPA Pool Sleeve style For King Charles' coronation, the redhead royal bowled audiences over wearing a striking flutter-sleeve dress in the boldest of raspberry hues from the brand. We love the bombastic sleeves.



Hello petal During Royal Ascot in 2023, Beatrice oozed sophistication as she joined senior members of the royal family, wearing Beulah's stunning ivory silk crepe de chine dress dotted with pink rosebuds. It, of course, featured the brand's trademark fitted bodice and is known as the 'Sonia Bud Dress'. Blooming gorgeous!

