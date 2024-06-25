Princess Beatrice loves this waist-defining dress so much she owns 10 of them

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice loves this waist-defining dress so much she owns TEN of them
Prince Andrew's eldest daughter loves Beulah London

Princess Beatrice watches the racing as she attends day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024 in Cheltenham, England© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Many people regard Princess Beatrice as the trendiest of the royal family. She has a true plethora of fabulous clothes - dresses being her specialty.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

She has put many fashion brands on the map, from The Vampire's Wife to Sezane, and one of the companies she has always supported is Beulah London. The brand was founded by Lavinia Brennan and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2010 and has been a favourite of Beatrice and the Princess of Wales ever since.

The brand is known for its form-fitting, beautifully cut frocks which skim the body and flatter the shape at the same time. Their best-selling style is the 'Ahana' and is a wool crepe design with a full skirt and tailored bodice. Mother-of-one Beatrice has been seen in this style no fewer than five times, and she also has rocked many other of the brand's similar styles - we've counted well over ten!

Well, you know what they say - if you like something, buy it in every colour! We rounded up the best frocks from Beulah that Princess Eugenie's older sister totally owned. Which one is your favourite?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023. Beatrice is wearing a tartan dress by Beulah London© Getty

Check mate

The 35-year-old stepped out in this very Christmassy ensemble fit for Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2023. Her navy and emerald green tartan dress by Beulah London stole the show with the festive print and waist-cinching cut.

Princess Beatrice at the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace wearing a raspberry dress by Beulah London© WPA Pool,Getty

Coral Queen

Back in May, Beatrice put her most stylish foot forward when she arrived at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted by Prince William in the place of his father King Charles. Her vivid coral-toned red dress, the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023, wearing a fuchsia Beulah London dress© WPA Pool

Sleeve style

For King Charles' coronation, the redhead royal bowled audiences over wearing a striking flutter-sleeve dress in the boldest of raspberry hues from the brand. We love the bombastic sleeves.

Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England

Hello petal

During Royal Ascot in 2023, Beatrice oozed sophistication as she joined senior members of the royal family, wearing Beulah's stunning ivory silk crepe de chine dress dotted with pink rosebuds. It, of course, featured the brand's trademark fitted bodice and is known as the 'Sonia Bud Dress'. Blooming gorgeous!

Princess Beatrice at the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2023, wearing a stunning blue dress by Beulah London© Getty

Dream come blue

Beatrice wore the most dazzling blue dress with a matching hat for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne, back in 2022. Her long-sleeved, buttoned-front long-sleeved blue dress by Beulah went perfectly with her chic matching hat with bow detail. Blue-ti-ful!

