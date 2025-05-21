2025's best beauty trends you can actually wear

Whilst sliders and sunglasses might herald the change in season for some, it's a makeup switch-up that marks a more subtle shift to summer and this season it's all about ease.

The tried-and-tested classics are perennial favourites for good reason but it's always fun to go a little off-piste and whether that's levelling up your eyeliner with a touch of embellishment or eschewing coral for an unseasonably dark berry on the lips, there's something for everyone.

The starting point for all? A luminous complexion which makeup artist Emma Miles achieved using a raft of glow-giving products, our favourite being L’Oreal Paris’ Le Glass and Le Glow sticks; perfect for on-the-go-glow. So buckle up, and hold onto your eyebrow pens, we're about to shake things up a little.

1. Nouveau natural

'No makeup-makeup' is beauty's biggest oxymoron, but doesn't need to be laborious thanks to a smattering of faux freckles (spied at shows such as Vivienne Tam) and amped up arches, which can be achieved using just one product.

"I love eyebrow inks for creating fine, feathery strokes for brows that look naturally fuller without looking blocky," says makeup artist Emma, who used the same pen to fake sun-kissed freckles; drawing them onto her fingers before pressing them into the skin. Freckles are a brilliant way to add some sunkissed colour to your complexion without having to resort to all-over bronzer; the key is to etch on different sizes and intensities to imitate real-life skin sprinkles."

2. Think pink

Proving that pink can be grown up, the squared-off, organic shape of this look lends a slightly rebellious edge and was made for fingers. "I used a cream eyeshadow as you can apply it in quite a painterly way before blending off the edges with little taps," says Emma, who finished the look with a little mascara pushed into the roots of the lashes. Perfection is not the aim of this look so don't be afraid to experiment.

3. Midas touch

"Metallics don’t have to be all ore (pun intended) nothing; Emma used a small fan brush to sweep liquid pigment across the eye in one fool-proof stroke that intentionally left some skin on show a la designer Lutz Huelle. Not only is it super-easy to recreate, it lends a cool-girl nod to glitz without feeling too showy or 'done' and catches the light beautifully, making it a perfect beach-to-bar option for holiday season."

4. Cherry bomb

Not traditionally synonymous with summer, a succulent, deep red was the backstage hue du jour with gloss being the medium of choice. "I applied a lipstick first, blurring the edges with a fluffy brush - a big trend this season - before applying the gloss for a beautifully diffused glazed lip," says Emma. Not a fan of gloss? Opt for a lip oil such as L’Oréal Paris’ Plump Ambition in Berry Jolie which offers glass-like shine without the stickiness of a gloss whilst treating your lips to up to 24 hours worth of hydration.

5. Radical radiance

Forget 'butter skin', summer was made for going gung-ho on glow.

Luckily, there is a raft of brilliant formulas available to ensure you aren't left feeling sticky, "Making sure the skin is prepped and hydrated is the first step," says Emma who worked on the now legendary Margiela show which took glass skin to the extreme. "Opt for an illuminating base before adding layers of iridescent highlighters and balms onto the high points of the face."

6. Embellished eyeliner

Embellishment in the form of sequins, beads, pearls and rhinestones were all over the SS25 catwalks (or more specifically the model's faces) with crystals being a subtle way to add a little cachet to your eyeliner. "Look straight ahead rather than trying to follow your natural eye shape," says Emma. "I used kohl to sketch out the shape first before filling with a gel eyeliner and an angled brush, using eyelash glue to stick on the crystals in a nod to the sequin strips that were used at the Chanel show."

Photographs: Billie Scheepers

Makeup: Emma Miles using L’Oreal Paris

Products used

L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition in Berry Jolie, £11.99

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion, £11.99

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Le Glass Stick, £11.99

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Le Glow Stick, £10.79

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Faux Brow, £11.99

L’Oréal Paris True Match Tinted Serum, £14.99

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eye Liner in Black Ink, £27.50

Refy Brow Sculpt, £18

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Hy-Power Pigment Paint in Magenta Shimmer, £23

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex in Daphne, £21