Kitty Spencer is a sequin siren at Cannes 2025 - wearing Princess Diana's favourite colour
Lady Kitty Spencer at a Dolce & Gabbana event, Celebrity arrivals, Venice, Italy - 28 Aug 2021© Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock

Lady Kitty Spencer is a sequin siren at Cannes 2025 - wearing Princess Diana's favourite colour

The wife of Michael Lewis wows in a shimmery gown

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer lit up the Cannes Film Festival all weekend, and we have been in awe of her red carpet looks.

On Saturday, the mother-of-one looked like a Hollywood movie star as she sashayed in front of a sea of photographers, wearing a beautiful sequin dress with fashion-forward cut-out detail.

With her iconic icy blonde hair slicked back and glamorous, showstopping makeup highlighting her pretty features, the 34-year-old sent flashbulbs popping as she posed up a storm in her statement Dolce & Gabbana purple gown.

Lady Kitty Spencer attends the "La Venue De L'avenir" (Colours Of Time) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2025 in Cannes, France. © FilmMagic
Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning in her D&G dress

Kitty accessorised with an array of exquisite diamonds.

Many have commented that Prince William's cousin looks very like her late auntie, Princess Diana.

Lady Kitty Spencer attends the "La Venue De L'avenir" (Colours Of Time) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2025 in Cannes, France. © FilmMagic
Lady Kitty Spencer chose to wear her late aunt's favourite colour

The model, who is signed to the Storm modelling agency, has worn a variety of outfits that look similar to her royal relative's choices.

Princess Diana was known for adoring the colour purple, wearing plenty of lilac-loving dresses and blazers with the bold tone over the years. Many would say it was her favourite shade to wear, and it always looked magnificent with her blonde hair.

Princess Diana wearing a lilac suit with Elizabeth Dole, President Of The American Red Cross, At The Red Cross Headquarters in Washington. © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 1997, a few months before her tragic death, Diana was seen at the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, wearing this charming Catherine Walker lavender-toned suit, which she styled with a classic pearl necklace and Chanel toe-capped shoes.

Princess Diana Arriving For Gala Dinner At The Field Museum Of Natural History In Chicago. Wearing Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Versace And Shoes By Designer Jimmy Choo © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

A year earlier, in 1996, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was famously pictured at a gala dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her show-stopping, jewel-toned purple dress was designed by Versace, and she topped the look off with Jimmy Choo heels with a pearl choker.

Princess Diana, accompanied by her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William to a special service for fire brigade veterans at St Paul's Cathedral. The Princess is wearing a pink and purple suit designed by Catherine Walker. © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 1990, King Charles' former wife accompanied her sons to a special service at St Paul's Cathedral, rocking a lilac suit with a deep purple trim designed by Catherine Walker, complete with a matching hat.

Lady Kitty Spencer at the amfAR gala at Cannes Film Festival 2025© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kitty's comments on Diana

Kitty was only a child of six when Diana passed away. Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

