Lady Kitty Spencer is a sequin siren at Cannes 2025 - wearing Princess Diana's favourite colour

Lady Kitty Spencer lit up the Cannes Film Festival all weekend, and we have been in awe of her red carpet looks.

On Saturday, the mother-of-one looked like a Hollywood movie star as she sashayed in front of a sea of photographers, wearing a beautiful sequin dress with fashion-forward cut-out detail.

With her iconic icy blonde hair slicked back and glamorous, showstopping makeup highlighting her pretty features, the 34-year-old sent flashbulbs popping as she posed up a storm in her statement Dolce & Gabbana purple gown.

© FilmMagic Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning in her D&G dress

Kitty accessorised with an array of exquisite diamonds.

Many have commented that Prince William's cousin looks very like her late auntie, Princess Diana.

© FilmMagic Lady Kitty Spencer chose to wear her late aunt's favourite colour

The model, who is signed to the Storm modelling agency, has worn a variety of outfits that look similar to her royal relative's choices.

© Getty Princess Diana was known for adoring the colour purple, wearing plenty of lilac-loving dresses and blazers with the bold tone over the years. Many would say it was her favourite shade to wear, and it always looked magnificent with her blonde hair.



© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get In 1997, a few months before her tragic death, Diana was seen at the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, wearing this charming Catherine Walker lavender-toned suit, which she styled with a classic pearl necklace and Chanel toe-capped shoes.



© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get A year earlier, in 1996, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was famously pictured at a gala dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her show-stopping, jewel-toned purple dress was designed by Versace, and she topped the look off with Jimmy Choo heels with a pearl choker.



© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get In 1990, King Charles' former wife accompanied her sons to a special service at St Paul's Cathedral, rocking a lilac suit with a deep purple trim designed by Catherine Walker, complete with a matching hat.

