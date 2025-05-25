Lady Kitty Spencer is a sequin siren at Cannes 2025 - wearing Princess Diana's favourite colour

On Saturday, the mother-of-one looked like a Hollywood movie star as she sashayed in front of a sea of photographers, wearing a beautiful sequin dress with fashion-forward cut-out detail.
You may also like
With her iconic icy blonde hair slicked back and glamorous, showstopping makeup highlighting her pretty features, the 34-year-old sent flashbulbs popping as she posed up a storm in her statement Dolce & Gabbana purple gown.
Kitty accessorised with an array of exquisite diamonds.
LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed
Many have commented that Prince William's cousin looks very like her late auntie, Princess Diana.
The model, who is signed to the Storm modelling agency, has worn a variety of outfits that look similar to her royal relative's choices.
Prince William exclusive
The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more...
Princess Diana was known for adoring the colour purple, wearing plenty of lilac-loving dresses and blazers with the bold tone over the years. Many would say it was her favourite shade to wear, and it always looked magnificent with her blonde hair.
In 1997, a few months before her tragic death, Diana was seen at the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, wearing this charming Catherine Walker lavender-toned suit, which she styled with a classic pearl necklace and Chanel toe-capped shoes.
A year earlier, in 1996, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was famously pictured at a gala dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her show-stopping, jewel-toned purple dress was designed by Versace, and she topped the look off with Jimmy Choo heels with a pearl choker.
In 1990, King Charles' former wife accompanied her sons to a special service at St Paul's Cathedral, rocking a lilac suit with a deep purple trim designed by Catherine Walker, complete with a matching hat.
Kitty's comments on Diana
Kitty was only a child of six when Diana passed away. Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage