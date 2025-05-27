Why you should be using antioxidant skincare on your body, not just your face

There’s no doubt that a whole lot of us are investing plenty of time and effort in our facial skincare, but forgetting that there’s skin to be looked after on the rest of our bodies, too.

Truthfully, the ingredients that promise a healthy, glowing complexion are often just as beneficial everywhere else. And if there’s one active that’s bound to get your limbs glowing and your decolleté gleaming, it’s those trusty antioxidants.

In fact, we predict that the next superfood ingredient to get the beauty scene buzzing will be the acerola cherry - a native fruit to Central America that’s mega-high in vitamin C. And when we say mega high, we mean it. They can contain from 30 to 100 times the amount of vitamin C as oranges or lemons, making them one of nature’s most potent antioxidants.

Enter: the latest arrival from Nativa Spa, the plant-based Brazilian bodycare brand that’s known for its nourishing products with natural ingredients. Its beloved Acerola Cherry collection has officially launched on our shores, bringing with it all that antioxidant goodness, too.

And if you’re already on board with the ‘bodycare as skincare’ concept, you’ll be pleased to learn that the collection includes a full routine including a body scrub, body oil, body butter and a body serum, all infused with acerola cherry extract.

Nativa Spa’s Acerola Cherry collection, at a glance

Acerola Cherry Renewing Body Serum $29 AT AMAZON A lightweight, super-hydrating serum. Containing acerola cherry and fermented fruit extracts to fight free radicals and promote healthier, brighter skin.

Acerola Cherry Renewing Body Butter © Nativa Spa $34 AT AMAZON A rich, non-greasy moisturizer that smooths and softens skin. As well as the active antioxidants, it contains exfoliating lactic and glycolic acids as gentle exfoliants.

Acerola Cherry Renewing Body Scrub © Nativa Spa $30 AT AMAZON Formulated with quartz powder and lactic acid for gentle exfoliation, as well as niacinamide to promote brightness.

Acerola Cherry Renewing Body Oil © Nativa Spa $32 AT AMAZON A nourishing oil that locks in moisture and gives a glowing finish, with a base of pure quinoa oil.

What do beauty insiders say about Nativa Spa’s Acerola Cherry collection?

The acerola cherry-themed range is fast gaining fans in the beauty space, and the five-star reviews speak for themselves.

“It starts as this refreshing burst and then fades into a light, lingering fragrance by bedtime,” one reviewer penned about the serum on Amazon. “For me, it's the perfect way to wrap up a self-care day at home just when you need to pick yourself up and feel pampered.”

"It's the perfect way to wrap up a self-care day at home just when you need to pick yourself up and feel pampered"

The whipped texture of the body butter was described as “luxurious” by other reviewers, while the oil is said to “absorb quickly and immediately make skin feel supple” and the scrub left one beauty insider in “cherry heaven”.

We’d be remiss not to mention that all of Native Spa’s products are powered by the brand’s nutrient-rich and totally pure quinoa oil, which is extracted from the grain to harness all of its impressive qualities - most notably its ultra-high levels of omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Team that with the collection’s other antioxidant-rich ingredients, and it’s surely a body care no-brainer.

