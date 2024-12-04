Kerry Washington, 47, is a big fan of this $10 drugstore face wash - and it's perfect for sensitive skin

Kerry Washington never seems to age. The 47-year-old has the most glowing, radiant skin and despite having luxurious products and facialist on speed dial, the Scandal actress is a big fan of more down to earth beauty products - including a $10 face wash.

Kerry, who is an ambassador for Neutrogena, has declared her love for the brand's Hydro Boost Fragrance-Free Water Gel Face Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid, something she says is part of her daily skincare routine.

Kerry stunned at the premiere of her new Netflix venture, The Six Triple Eight

"I love the gel cleanser," she told WhoWhatWear. "It's great for my sensitive skin! It's fragrance-free, it's soap-free, it's paraben-free, hypoallergenic—all the things! But what it does really well is that it works like a real cleanser. I feel it removing all the dirt, oil, and ick from the day, but it's also locking in hydration at the same time, which I think is just amazing."

"I grew up with eczema, so I always had really sensitive, dry skin. Hydration has been a game changer for me," she added.

Kerry, who stars in the new Tyler Perry Netflix movie The Six Triple Eight, said she often double-cleanses with the product, to really make sure her face is removed of all makeup and grime.

The best news is, Kerry's go-to Neutrogena Face Wash is on sale right now, with 36% off. That makes it just $9.85, worth a shot on something this Emmy Award-winning actress swears by. She's been an ambassador for Neutrogena since 2013, so this woman knows a thing or two about the brand's products.

The product, an Amazon bestseller, is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't block pores or cause blemishes. Ideal for all skin types, even sensitive skin and acne-prone complexions, it's a product to have on standby when your skin is feeling particularly dry. The Hyaluronic Acid helps to lock in moisture, whilst gently cleansing.

It's a highly rated product too, getting 4.5 stars across the board from happy shoppers. "It really leaves your skill feeling soft, protected and moisturized without leaving any residue or greasy feeling," wrote one. " It’s a win-win for cleansing and moisturizing, and does an excellent job of removing makeup, even stubborn mascara and long-wear foundation."

Kerry Washington with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kerry has reason to celebrate, as she was recently honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Little Fires Everywhere actress was accompanied by her parents, Earl and Valerie, as well as Shonda Rhimes and Tyler Perry.