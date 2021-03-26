Shark Tank has been gracing screens since 2009, with the panel investing in the business models of entrepreneurs from around the world in the hope of making a profit. Their successful judgements have now afforded them some of the most lavish homes for themselves and their families that we've ever seen. Take a look…

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban lives in the high-end Dallas neighbourhood of Preston Hollow with his wife Tiffany and their three children, Alexis, 11, Alyssa, seven and Jake, five. In 2014, the mansion was ranked as the 9th most expensive house in the area, worth $17.6million. It spans seven acres and features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, five wet bars, and six garages. Outside, there's also a pool and tennis court.

Mark recently posted a photo from his home office, showing that it has exposed wooden bookshelves where he showcases several framed photographs and awards.

Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary's main home is in Toronto, Canada, while he also owns additional properties in Muskoka, Boston and Geneva, Switzerland, which he shares with his wife Linda and their two children Savannah, 27, and Trevor, 24.

He posted a snap from a kitchen at one of his houses, showing that it follows a modern design scheme with high-shine white cupboards, and marble worktops.

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran lives in Manhattan with her husband Bill Higgins and their children, Tom and Katie. Barbara first bought it for nearly $10million in 2015, and it features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as its own games room and 16-foot glass conservatory.

Barbara's kitchen is fitted with grey cupboards and white worktops, and a large navy blue range oven.

Barbara's rooftop terrace boasts incredible views over New York's skyline.

Daymond John

Daymond John lives in New York with his wife, Heather, their daughter, Minka, and Daymond's two children from his first marriage, Yasmeen and Destiny.

Daymond posted an image from Minka's playroom showing that is painted pink with star-print carpet, while she also has an intricate hand painted pink and green toy cupboard.

Lori Greiner

Lori Greiner and her husband Dan live in an incredible home in Chicago. She often appears from the couple's bedroom for IGTV videos, showing that the bed has a large cream button-back headboard, and white and cream bed linen with metallic silver embellishment.

Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec and his wife Kym Johnson bought a new home in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of LA for $15million in July 2019, per TMZ. The property boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as its own private cinema, tennis court, pool, and playground for children, twins Hudson and Haven.

Robert shared a photo from the living room at Christmas, showing that it has grand tall ceilings and a fireplace with a white marble surround. Dark oak wooden ceilings and a white grand piano add to the majestic aesthetic.

Robert posed for a photo in his private office, which has glass doors, and sleek grey furniture including suede armchairs, a desk, and matching grey panels on the walls.

