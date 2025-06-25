Victoria Beckham's secret to her 'amazing jawline' at 51 is finally revealed

Victoria Beckham is a walking advert for looking incredible in your 50s. The fashion mogul takes great pride in her skincare and looks better and better the older she gets.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old wife of David Beckham shared a video of herself getting an incredible facial by none other than Keren Bartov, an industry professional who has the most elite Hollywood client list, from Cate Blanchett to Ana De Armas.

Going makeup-free in the video, Instagram users could see VB getting her facial from the highly acclaimed beauty expert who carried out a 'mini lift' using a blue-lighted device, which included an ultrasound with radio frequency to build collagen and 'lift' the skin.

Victoria looked ultra-relaxed and content as Keren worked her magic. Keren mentioned that VB had 'an amazing jawline' and now we know why!

Skincare is very important to Victoria

Reflecting on having the world-famous fashionista in her beauty chair, Keren remarked on Instagram: "It is both an honour and a privilege to be part of the beauty ritual of the incomparable Victoria Beckham — an enduring icon of timeless beauty and refined style. Treating her has been the fulfillment of one of my greatest personal and professional dreams."

Victoria's skin upkeep

Great products and treatments aside, Victoria is very mindful of what she puts into her body, which, of course, has skin benefits. She previously told Net-A-Porter: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon."

© Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham: "More is more with my skincare routine! From LED lights to dermaplaning and masking, my skincare routine is extensive!"

Emily English, one of the UK's biggest food influencers, agrees that eating well affects the skin. She recently told HELLO!, "Think colour and healthy fats. Antioxidant-rich foods like pomegranate seeds, red peppers, raspberries, spinach, and tomatoes help protect skin from inflammation and oxidative stress. Red peppers are especially brilliant, just half a pepper contains over one hundred per cent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which helps support collagen production and repair."

© Getty Victoria eats lots of fruit and vegetables which benefits the skin

The author added: "Then add in fats like extra virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds, and oily fish to strengthen the skin barrier and help keep moisture in."