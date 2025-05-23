Why 'ditching' foundation in your 50s will make your skin look years younger

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with foundation.

I love how it sits on the skin when you first apply it, skimming over dark circles, blemishes, and areas that are less-than-perfect. It's like a soothing tonic that gives you confidence-boosting coverage.

But I hate the way it doesn't stay like that all day. No matter what consistency, be it powder, cream, or liquid, it nearly always wears off, leaving you with a base that sadly emphasises your less-than-loved areas.

Is it time to leave the foundation at home and go for something a little lighter and less high-maintenance? Because let's face it, who really has time to top up throughout the day. Professional makeup artist to the stars, Phillipa Louise, thinks so.

The talented professional revealed: "We all want that radiant, youthful, and healthy complexion. For me, less is always more, especially when you don’t want your base to crease or find its way into fine lines, no matter what primer you use.

"As we age, the skin can also become a lot drier, so finding something to turn back those years is essential to make you look ten years younger.

Opt for cream-based products

Philippa advises: "My top tip would be to only use creamy products and a very small amount of powder in the t-zone for any unwanted shine. The dewy and luminous finish is what you want to aim for."

Invest in great skincare

"Of course, it goes without saying that all makeup needs to have a brightening and hydrating skincare under it so that the canvas is plumped and hydrated before the makeup goes on," the expert says.

Top skincare products for mature skin

All skincare is important, but a good eye serum is key, according to Philippa. Here are her top picks:

Phillipa rates the Charlotte Tilbury 'Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer', £16

When it comes to a primer, I find the right one can literally brings life back to dull skin, as it blurs and enhances. My favourites are Charlotte Tilbury's 'Wonderglow'

Erborian CC Dull Correct, £28.50, Look Fantastic

For dull skin, try a CC cream. The 'Erborian CC Dull Correct'

Trinny London BFF SPF 30 Cream Skin Perfector

I also love the 'Trinny London BFF'

Opt for concealer over foundation

"Concealer is crucial as the eyes are the first thing we look at, and they can really show signs of ageing. Finding a very hydrating concealer is imperative," Philippa explains.

The beauty guru advises staying away from long-wear matte concealers. She says: "Light reflecting ones such as NARS, Armani, and Victoria Beckham are my go to's."

Philippa loves 'The Concealer Pen', £64, Victoria Beckham Beauty

"Don't forget a colour corrector if you need to lift any discolouration, such as Bobbi Brown. If you have any other areas of concern, use small amounts of concealer around the face to conceal. The key is to apply less base and conceal only where necessary."

Finishing touches

Philippa adds: "Use creamy products for the rest of your complexion, such as a creamy bronzer and a cream blush. Alternatively, use your lipstick as your blush; it’s creamy and hydrating and flows in unison with what’s on your lips.

"To finish, of course, a creamy highlight (I love 'Vieve Skin Dew') to bring that dewy, youthful glow back to the complexion."

VIEVE Skin Dew, £20

Her top tip? Keep a hydrating skin mist or setting spray in your purse to freshen up your look. She says: "You want your makeup to feel weightless on your skin with skincare-loving ingredients to treat it as your day goes on."