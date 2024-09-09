Why dermatologists rate this next generation retinol that’s suitable even for sensitive skin types

Retinol remains a beauty buzzword and the gold standard in addressing the visible signs of ageing.

But whether you’re new to the ingredient or have been put off by a reaction in the past, an innovative new formula is making waves in the skincare industry, winning the seal of approval from dermatologists and beauty editors alike.

With 115 years of expertise in creating skincare solutions, Elizabeth Arden has unveiled its latest innovation.

The new product marks a next-generation retinol

What is HPR?

The brand has honed the benefits of Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate, known as HPR – a next generation retinoid, shown to be 10 times more potent than pure retinol – to create Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream.

The cream is the latest in the brand's covetable collection of science-backed skincare

It features an efficacious formula to firm the skin, reduce dark spots and improve skin clarity and texture, with none of the harsh tell-tale signs of a typical retinol such as dryness, peeling and flaking.

Already winning 8 industry awards and becoming the brand's number one-selling facial moisturiser* the cream offers next-level skin renewal without the irritation often associated with retinol use.

It is gentle enough for first time retinol users, the delicate skin on the neck and décolleté and can be used in the daytime as well as overnight.

How does Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream address the visible signs of ageing?

The product harnesses skin-firming peptides to support the production of collagen to target deeper wrinkles, while a blend of phytoceramides and hyaluronic acid offers round-the-clock hydration, helping to replace moisture lost from the skin.

Expect a youthful glow and rejuvenated skin

Soothing bisabolol and ginger root help minimise the irritation that sensitive skin types may have experienced with typical retinol products in the past.

In the nourishing and fast-absorbing formula, clinically proven retinol is combined with moisture-boosting ceramides for visibly smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin that looks more radiant and revitalised after the first use.

With a water-light texture, the cream absorbs seamlessly into skin

Daily use visibly reduces wrinkles and renews the look of skin in one week, offering rapid results for all skin types.

Which visible effects did testers see?

The results of a consumer study are impressive, as:

100% of testers saw a reduction in wrinkles**

100% agree it feels comfortable on the skin, even among first time retinol users***

100% saw improvements in texture and tone**

99% saw firmer, younger-looking skin with visibly diminished pores and improved clarity**

And after one week:

97% of women agree skin looks smoother****

95% of women agree skin looks healthier****

93% of women agree skin looks more radiant****

While only 10% of conventional retinol reaches the skin in its active state, HPR is absorbed without needing to be converted, meaning 100% of it in the cream is effective.

Formulated to replace the moisturiser in your current routine, the airless pump of Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream dispenses the perfect amount of product per use and protects its potency.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream will: Visibly reduce:

Wrinkles

Dryness

Dark spots

Pores Visibly improve: Firmness

Clarity

Texture

Tone

Having won praise from beauty editors and influencers, dermatologists are also in agreement:

“This game-changing retinoid is a skincare must-have, thanks to the highly efficacious Retinol + HPR formula that minimizes irritation associated with retinol. The light-as-air blend delivers next-level anti-ageing results and is gentle enough to use both day and night, even for first time retinol users.” Dr. Dendy Engelman, board certified dermatologic surgeon

How should I use Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream?

Apply to freshly cleansed skin in the morning or evening. As retinol triggers an increase in cell turnover the newer skin cells are more vulnerable to UV rays, so ensure to follow with SPF for the most effective and protective anti-ageing regime.

First time retinol users should begin using the product twice a week as part of their skincare regime before increasing to every other day, and then every day.

Retinol + HPR Ceramide Water Cream perfectly compliments the brand's bestselling Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules

How to build your retinol routine

1/ 4 Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum The Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide range is gentle enough to be layered, so supercharge your routine by applying one skin-renewing serum capsule to skin after cleansing either day or night. Each pre-measured capsule is formulated with a precise dose of pure retinol plus HPR, in addition to Elizabeth Arden’s signature moisture barrier-strengthening ceramides, skin-firming peptides and soothing botanicals for a balanced complexion.

RRP £51 FOR 30 CAPSULES 2/ 4 Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Eye Cream Next, gently pat an eye cream around the eyes using your ring finger. Containing clinically-proven encapsulated retinol, this one offers multiple benefits to smooth, brighten and de-puff the delicate skin around the eyes for a more youthful look. Store in the fridge for a cooling treat. RRP £55 3/ 4 Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream Now apply your Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream. In the clever formula, pure retinol is immediately absorbed for faster results, and combined with HPR, peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and soothing botanicals. Pump into the palm of your hand then massage gently onto the face and neck, applying with an upward motion. RRP £75 4/ 4 Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF50 Hydrating Shield Suncream is a non-negotiable for every day and accepted as the best insurance against photoaging. As the last step in your daytime skincare routine, use Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield which offers strong levels of defence, combining both pollution and UV protection for suncare you can rely on all year round.

RRP £61

*Latest 52 weeks ending 29/06/2024. **Based on a Consumer Study of 74 participants after 4 weeks. ***Based on a Consumer Study of 74 participants after 2 weeks. ****Based on a Consumer Study of 74 participants after 1 week

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream, RRP £75, is available online at Elizabeth Arden now, as well as from Boots and John Lewis stores.