Dream Kardashian shares sweet wish for aunt Khloé Kardashian in emotional video

Dream Kardashian and her aunt Khloé Kardashian are incredibly close, with the reality TV star previously sharing that she felt like a "third parent" for the eight-year-old.

Their close bond was on display during an episode of the Khloé in Wonderland podcast released on June 26, which saw the mother of two welcome her children, nieces and nephews onto the show to ask her a series of questions.

Dream's sweet wish

© Khloé in Wonderland/YouTube Dream wished for Khloé "to be healthy"

In a later segment of the podcast, Khloé's daughter True was sitting beside her mother while Dream was on the other side, cuddled into her aunt.

When asked by the producer what their birthday wish for Khloé was, True hilariously responded, "I want a puppy so bad."

"Well, that's your wish," Dream chimed in, while the 41-year-old asked her niece what she wished for her aunt. "To be healthy," Dream sweetly said, before cozying into her side and bringing a tear to Khloé's eye.

"Yours is still a puppy?" Khloé quipped to her daughter, who readily agreed.

A close bond

© Instagram Dream and Khloé are incredibly close

Dream is the only daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-partner Blac Chyna, who now goes by the name Angela White.

Khloé is incredibly close with her brother, and Dream often has sleepovers at her house with her cousins.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said on The Kardashians. "I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

© Getty Images The eight-year-old is a budding model

She continued: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we've always been," she concluded.

Co-parenting win

© Getty Images The couple split before Dream was born

Angela and Rob have forged a special co-parenting relationship over the years, with the rapper telling People that it all came down to healthy communication.

"I think the main thing is communication, and also learning your boundaries," she told the outlet. "And, if you have your own thing going on, you won't be so much in the other person's business."

Dream is a budding singer and released her own single, "Besties Do It Better", in June. Angela shared that she never wanted to pressure her daughter into a music career, and encouraged her to take things at her own pace.

"It's not like a thing towards that she's on a schedule," Angela told ET. "Like, 'Hey, you have to go to the studio.' Whenever she feels…gets that urge. And which it is an urge, you can't just force it. Music has to just be in you, not on you."

