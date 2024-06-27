Khloe Kardashian makes bold change to appearance as she welcomes in new chapter

Khloe Kardashian welcomed in a new decade on Thursday as The Kardashians star celebrated her 40th birthday.

And just ahead of her celebratory day, the Good American founder opted to change up her appearance, revealing a striking new look.

Taking to Instagram on the eve of her birthday, Khloe posted a photo of herself rocking light brown hair with blond highlights, and revealed in footage posted on Snapchat that she had enjoyed being a redhead for some time, but that it was hard to maintain, hence the change in her look.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with brother Rob

The star has experimented with many hair colors and styles over the years, from blond to dark brown, and has an impressive collection of hair pieces and wigs too, that are all stored in color and length order in a closet at her LA mansion.

She has also enjoyed having shorter hair too and looks just as stylish with a bob as she does long hair. Khloe was made to feel very special on her 40th birthday and was treated to a dinner party with her close friends and family, including her rarely-seen brother Rob Kardashian, who featured in footage posted on her Instagram account on the day itself.

Khloe Kardashian rocked a new hairdo on the even of her 40th birthday

Her mom Kris Jenner was also among those to pay tribute to the reality star on her milestone birthday. Taking to Instagram early on Thursday morning, the momager shared a number of photos of Khloe from over the years, from her childhood to pictures of her with her two children, True, six, and Tatum, one.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!! I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy… you are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made.

Rob Kardashian at sister Khloe's birthday party

"You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me. You are everyone’s favorite auntie and literally have dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews and are everyone's hero.

© Instagram Khloe has experimented with many different hair looks over the years

"You are such a joyful, happy, funny slice of life and when I’m with you, you always make me feel so special and so happy to be around you. I love the way you love me. You are someone so truly special and have the most amazing creativity, style, energy, beauty and love that exudes from you.

© Instagram The star with bright blond hair

"You are everyone’s biggest cheerleader and you are so supportive of all of your siblings and all of your nieces and nephews, and you make every single one of us feel so special and loved. I don’t know how I got so lucky to be able to go through life with you!!!!

© Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Khloe with a long bob

"Thank you for all you do for everyone Khloé and for always looking at the glass half full and for always looking at life through such a positive lens. No matter what you’re so upbeat for the rest of us. I love your strength and your sensitivity and your vulnerability and your support.

"Happy birthday, my beautiful girl and may all of your dreams come true. I love you beyond measure, more than I can ever explain in words, and you will always be my Bunny, love, Mommy."