Inside Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh's family life following divorce after 26 years – all about their rarely-seen son Finnigan

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden are continuing on the train of celebrity splitsville in 2023, after it was revealed that the two are headed for a divorce.

TMZ first reported on Wednesday that Janet had filed for divorce from the 60-year-old Will & Grace actor after more than 26 years of marriage. Neither party has broken their silence on the matter.

In the wake of the news, here's what we know about their family life with their son Finnigan Holden McCormack, and how he's following in his parents' footsteps…

© Getty Images Eric and Janet are divorcing after 26 years of marriage

He was named after a children's TV show

In the 2023 documentary Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe, the actor stated that he had indeed named his son with a nod to the beloved Canadian children's TV series.

Mr. Dressup, which aired on CBC from 1967-1996, was a beloved staple in several Canadian households, and Eric shared in an interview on the brioux.tv podcast as well that the show inspired him to pursue acting.

Finnigan, affectionately called "Finn," was named after the title character's dog puppet, named Finnegan.

© Instagram The two are parents to son Finnigan, now 21 years old

He made his first public appearance at 4 years old

Finnigan was born on July 1, 2002 and at the tender age of four, he made his first public appearance with a red carpet showing in May 2007.

The now 21-year-old joined his mom Janet and dad Eric at the InStyle party celebrating the publication of Joyce Ostin's book A Tribute to Hollywood Dads in Beverly Hills, California.

MORE: John Travolta shares tribute to son Benjamin as he marks milestone with unseen family photos

Finnigan was dressed smartly in a blazer and tie with jeans while posing with his doting parents. He has since made a few other appearances, most recently in 2018 when his father was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, towering over his parents.

© Getty Images Finnigan attended his first red carpet with his parents at just four years old

He is following in his parents' footsteps

Finnigan is currently in his third year at Northeastern University and is based in Boston, Massachusetts, actively involving himself in his school's extracurriculars.

He has participated in NU's theater clubs and is also a budding musician, based on his social media, an entertainment aficionado like mom and dad (Janet is an assistant director and met Eric when filming the TV series Lonesome Dove).

EXCLUSIVE: Will & Grace star Debra Messing reveals why her son doesn't watch her work

Finnigan is currently listed as the president of Northeastern's long-running student-run record label Greenline Records, with their website stating: "Our label aims to accelerate the careers of emerging artists. We offer our diverse lineup of artists a full range of services including studio and live recording, marketing, merchandising, booking, and management."

His parents have homes in the US and Canada

Both Eric and Janet hold dual American and Canadian citizenship and often divided their time between homes in the United States and their native Canada.

TRENDING: Paris Hilton confirms she has 'two babies' in adorable new family video

In fact, in an interview with iNews, Eric recalled wanting to move back to Canada with his wife and son when the prospect of Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election seemed more and more imminent.

© Getty Images He was born in the United States while his parents, both native Canadians, are dual American-Canadian citizens

"We're both dual citizens but on November 9th we seriously considered going back to Canada until this was over," he said.

"But then we were thinking 'We're two votes that need to be counted' and my son was born here. He identifies as Canadian but he's an American citizen and he needs to see that we're fighting for his country."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.