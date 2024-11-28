Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Vergara displays toned physique in sculpting swimsuit during Thanksgiving getaway
Subscribe
Sofia Vergara displays toned physique in sculpting swimsuit during Thanksgiving getaway
Digital Cover fashion© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara displays toned physique in sculpting swimsuit during Thanksgiving getaway

The Modern Family star celebrated Thanksgiving with her family in Colombia

Maria Sarabi
Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sofia Vergara, 52, soaked up the sun in a sultry swimsuit while celebrating Thanksgiving with her family at Casa Chipi Chipi, her vacation home located in Colombia.

Sofia stunned in a figure-hugging swimsuit© Instagram
Sofia stunned in a figure-hugging swimsuit

The black, waist-cinching swimsuit is detailed with nude, abstract shapes and features an asymmetric, one shoulder strap that extends into a ruffled off-cut. Sofia's brunette locks were styled into effortless waves, while her makeup exuded glamour with a smokey eye and nude lip. The Colombian beauty accessorised her beach look with a dainty gold chain.

The actress showed off her incredible, sculpted physique as she posed for a photograph with her arms round her head. Sofia was camera ready and oozed style in the thigh-high swim number.

The Modern Family star jetted off to her home country for the holidays and was joined by her mum Margarita Vergara and son Manolo Vergara. The group, who arrived by seaplane, posed together on the shore, ready to kick off the celebrations at Casa Chipi Chipi. 

The Griselda star donned an array of stylish summer dresses during her trip, and even arrived at the island in a plunging lime green maxi dress featuring blue floral details. In another photograph, Sofia posed in a blue maxi dress embellished with a purple and green peacock print design. She accessorised the daring look with a pair of oversized sunglasses. 

View post on Instagram
 

The America’s Got Talent judge also took to Instagram during her island getaway to reveal her new body ink. While posing on a sun lounger, Sofia donned a blue and orange strapless dress that flashed her thigh and revealed her new large tattoo.

Whether permanent or temporary, her new leg tattoo is the third piece of art she has had inked on her. The actress already boasts two tiny wrist tattoos – one honouring her late brother and the other being a 'J' initial dedicated to her ex-husband, actor Joe Manganiello.

The actress unveiled her new tattoo© Instagram
The actress unveiled her new tattoo

Sofia's sultry holiday snaps come after she had her LA sanctuary revamped by renowned interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano. Her picturesque abode features a stunning white kitchen detailed with gold accents and a marble worktop that looks onto her large garden space.

View post on Instagram
 

The TV star's dining room was all set for the holiday season, with a grand table boasting 11 seats positioned beneath an opulent chandelier. The living room exuded the same intimate yet luxurious vibe, with white sofas and linen curtains set against a marble coffee table, a pair of gold lamps, and a stunning fireplace.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More